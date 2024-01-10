10-billion-mile long dust belt found in the Beta Pictoris planetary system

Located a mere 63 light-years away, the Beta Pictoris system, a young planetary system, has long been a subject of fascination for astronomers. Known for its first-ever imaged dust disk surrounding another star, this system has now unveiled a new, enigmatic structure thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Unique characteristics of Beta Pictoris

Astronomers, led by Isabel Rebollido of Spain’s Astrobiology Center, have employed the JWST’s advanced capabilities to investigate the composition of Beta Pictoris’ (Beta Pic) primary and secondary debris disks.

Utilizing both the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the team discovered a strikingly inclined branch of dust, resembling a cat’s tail, emanating from the system’s secondary debris disk. This finding exceeded their initial expectations.

“Beta Pictoris is a debris disk like no other. It features a bright star, a complex circumstellar environment with a multi-component disk, exocomets, and two imaged exoplanets,” said Rebollido, the study’s lead author.

She noted that while previous ground-based observations in this wavelength range existed, they lacked the sensitivity and spatial resolution provided by JWST, which was crucial for detecting this new feature.

Significance of mid-infrared observations

The cat’s tail structure was visible only in the mid-infrared range, captured by Webb’s MIRI. This data also indicated temperature variations between the two disks of Beta Pictoris, suggesting differences in their composition.

Christopher Stark of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, a co-author of the study, explained, “The secondary disk and cat’s tail are hotter than the main disk, which we didn’t anticipate. The dust in these areas must be very dark, as it doesn’t show up in visible wavelengths. However, in the mid-infrared, it glows distinctly.”

The team speculated that the hotter dust may comprise highly porous “organic refractory material,” akin to the substances found on comets and asteroids within our solar system.

This hypothesis aligns with the findings from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which sampled asteroid Bennu and found it to be dark and rich in carbon, much like the material detected at Beta Pictoris.

Mystery of the Beta Pictoris cat’s tail

One of the most intriguing aspects of this discovery is the unique shape of the cat’s tail, a curved feature unlike any observed in other stellar disks.

To understand its formation, Rebollido and her team modeled various scenarios. They hypothesize that a dust-producing event, such as a collision, occurred about a hundred years ago, generating this structure.

Marshall Perrin of the Space Telescope Science Institute, another co-author, shared, “Initially, dust follows the orbital direction of its source, but over time, it spreads out.

Starlight pushes the smaller, fluffier particles away more rapidly, while larger grains move less, resulting in a long dust tendril.”

Recreating the curvature of the cat’s tail in Beta Pictoris proved challenging. “Our model suggests that the dust, likely composed of organic refractory material, is expelled from the system at high speeds,” explained Stark.

The team’s preferred model indicates that the tail’s sharp angle away from the disk is an optical illusion. From our vantage point, the curved tail appears at a distinct angle, but it actually departs from the disk at a mere five-degree incline.

Estimating the tail’s brightness, the team believes it contains dust equivalent to a large main belt asteroid spread across 10 billion miles.

Additional discoveries and future implications

Recent MIRI data also revealed a new asymmetric extension in the inclined inner disk, visible only on the side opposite the tail in the new Beta Pictoris image.

This could be due to recent collisional dust production, potentially linked to a clump of carbon monoxide (CO) near the cat’s tail, observed by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in 2014.

Given that carbon monoxide breaks down under stellar radiation within about a hundred years, its presence suggests a recent event.

“Our findings imply that Beta Pictoris may be more active and chaotic than previously thought,” Stark concluded. “The JWST continues to astonish us, offering a fresh perspective on well-studied celestial bodies.”

This fascinating research highlights the dynamic nature of Beta Pictoris, while also underscoring the Webb telescope’s invaluable role in advancing our understanding of the universe.

These results were presented in a press conference at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans, Louisiana.

