Article image
07-26-2024

Life's rules of natural selection change significantly and very often

Earth.com staff writer

For centuries, the seemingly stable world of zooplankton, specifically the water flea, Daphnia pulex, has captivated biologists interested in natural selection. 

These minute yet fascinating crustaceans, often invisible to the naked eye, play a critical and multifaceted role in aquatic ecosystems. 

They are a primary food source for many fish species. They also help regulate the populations of algae and other microorganisms. This regulation maintains the delicate balance of their habitats.

A recent study has reaffirmed the ecological significance of our environment. It offers a unique perspective on the mystery of evolution.

This research provides new insights into the intricate mechanisms behind genetic adaptation and also sheds light on the importance of biodiversity.

Daphnia’s genetic secrets

This groundbreaking research, conducted over a decade, involved scientists from Arizona State University (ASU), Central China Normal University, and the University of Notre Dame

The team analyzed DNA samples from nearly 1,000 Daphnia, aiming to understand the dynamics of natural selection in this species.

Fluctuating force of natural selection

The researchers made a very significant discovery. The strength of natural selection on individual genes fluctuates drastically from year to year, even in seemingly constant environments. 

This surprising and dynamic oscillation could be key for better adaptation to changing environments. It allows populations to stay flexible and responsive. Over time, this helps them cope with varying selective pressures.

Such insights deepen our understanding of evolutionary processes. They highlight the complex interplay between genetics and environmental factors.

“Even in seemingly constant environments, we detected profound fluctuations in the frequency of gene variants at specific chromosomal regions over time,” explains Michael Lynch, the lead author of the study and director of the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution at ASU.

Rethinking natural selection

These findings challenge the conventional belief. Analyzing genetic diversity and divergence does not easily reveal how natural selection operates. The evidence suggests a more complex relationship than previously understood.

Instead, natural selection appears to function with a higher level of subtlety and complexity than previously acknowledged.

The study revealed that most genetic sites experience varying selection, with an average effect close to zero, indicating little consistent selection pressure over different times. 

This fluctuation in genetic variation allows populations to remain highly adaptable to environmental changes. 

Gene variants, also known as alleles, are different versions of the same gene that can result in different traits.

Furthermore, the research showed that genes located near each other on chromosomes tend to evolve in a coordinated manner. 

This linkage allows for beneficial combinations of gene variants to be inherited together, potentially accelerating the adaptation process.

From water fleas to ecosystem resilience

Understanding how Daphnia evolve through natural selection offers valuable insights. It reveals the resilience of entire ecosystems.

This knowledge could help us predict the impacts of environmental changes. It can also aid in mitigating effects on biodiversity and food webs.

By examining the genetic variations and adaptations of these tiny crustaceans, scientists can better grasp the underlying mechanisms that enable ecosystems to endure and thrive amidst shifting environmental conditions. 

“This study has, for the first time, given us a glimpse into the kinds of temporal changes in gene frequencies that occur even in seemingly constant environments, a sort of ongoing churn of genetic variation distributed across the genome,” Lynch states.

This research is crucial for predicting how species might adapt to changing environments, including those caused by climate change. 

Harnessing Daphnia insights for modern environmental challenges

This groundbreaking research on Daphnia pulex not only enhances our understanding of evolution but also has far-reaching potential applications in various fields, ranging from conservation biology to climate change adaptation strategies. 

We are facing unprecedented environmental challenges. Habitat loss, pollution, and global warming are major issues. Understanding nature’s remarkable ability to adapt and be resilient is more important than ever.

This study reveals important insights about genetic variability and natural selection. These findings provide a strong foundation for new methods in biodiversity conservation. They also pave the way for improved ecosystem management.

By deepening our understanding of evolutionary dynamics, we can anticipate environmental stressors more effectively.

This knowledge helps us mitigate their impacts. Ultimately, it contributes to the health and stability of our planet’s ecosystems.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/07/grasslands_low-intensity_withstands-climate-change_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Some grassland ecosystems handle climate change better than others
2024/07/natural-selection_rules-change_zooplankton_Daphnia-pulex_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Life's rules of natural selection change significantly and very often
2024/07/Perseverance-selfie_Cheyava-Falls_leopard-spots_potential-life_NASA_1.jpg
07-26-2024
NASA: Perseverance rover finds best evidence yet for life on Mars
2024/07/neutron-star-Circinus-X-1_s-shaped-jet_RAS_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Extraordinary garden-sprinkler-shaped jet found in distant neutron star
2024/07/water_harvested_air_dry-environment-desert_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
New machine harvests water from thin air in dry environments
2024/07/galaxy-cluster-collision_dark-matter_normal-matter_Caltech_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Dark matter seen separating from normal matter after galaxy cluster collision
2024/07/Southern-ocean-CO2-.jpg
07-26-2024
Southern Ocean absorbs more CO2 than previously thought
2024/07/super-jupiter-discovery_direct-image_Eps-Ind-Ab_Webb_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Super-Jupiter exoplanet 'Eps Ind Ab' directly imaged by Webb telescope
Woman,And,Ai,Robot,Working,Together,In,The,Office,,Automation
07-26-2024
Humans often misjudge and place too much trust in AI performance
2024/07/managed-climate-retreat_coastal-erosion_sea-level-rise_1m.jpg
07-26-2024
Effective 'managed retreat' strategies for climate-threatened areas
2024/07/Butterflies-use-static-electricity-to-catch-pollen-without-touching-it.jpg
07-26-2024
Butterflies use static electricity to catch pollen without touching it
2024/07/reforestation_planting-trees_carbon-sequestration_1.jpg
07-26-2024
Planting trees is important, but reforestation can help, too
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved