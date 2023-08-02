A chemical reaction used by cooks helped spark the first life on Earth

An intriguing culinary chemical process renowned for the browning of food and producing its unique aroma and taste, known as the Maillard reaction, is believed to be at work deep within the Earth’s oceans. This reaction may have played a significant role in the preservation of organic carbon, establishing the conditions necessary for the emergence and evolution of the first life on Earth.

The Maillard reaction, named after the French scientist who discovered it, transforms small molecules of organic carbon into larger molecules or polymers, a process well-known among chefs for creating a panoply of flavors from sugars.

However, Professor Caroline Peacock and her team at the University of Leeds suggest that the Maillard reaction has a much more fundamental role to play than just in the kitchen.

According to their research, this reaction, occurring on the sea floor, has been instrumental in raising the level of oxygen and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It ultimately paved the way for first complex life on Earth.

Maillard reaction is source of organic carbon

Organic carbon found in the oceans mainly originates from microscopic living organisms. When these organisms die, they descend to the sea floor and are consumed by bacteria. This is process uses oxygen and releases carbon dioxide into the ocean, which eventually finds its way into the atmosphere.

The Maillard reaction converts these smaller molecules into larger ones, making them more difficult for microorganisms to break down. Consequently, these larger molecules can remain trapped in sediment for extensive periods, ranging from tens of thousands to millions of years.

The research team refers to this as the “preservation of organic carbon”. It is a process with significant implications for the surface conditions on Earth.

By effectively storing this organic carbon within the seabed, the release of carbon dioxide is minimized. This allows more oxygen to reach the Earth’s atmosphere. Over the past 400 million years, this process has also helped to stabilize Earth’s surface warming to an average of around five degrees Celsius.

Previous research thought Maillard reaction was too slow

“It had been suggested back in the 1970s that the Maillard reaction might occur in marine sediments, but the process was thought to be too slow to impact the conditions that exist on Earth,” noted Dr. Oliver Moore, a Research Fellow in Biogeochemistry at Leeds and the lead author of the study.

“Our experiments have shown that in the presence of key elements, namely iron and manganese which are found in seawater, the rate of reaction is increased by tens of times. Over Earth’s long history, this may have helped create the conditions necessary for complex life to inhabit the Earth.”

As part of their investigation, the team created models to represent the amount of organic carbon the Maillard reaction has stored in the seabed. They estimated that each year, the seabed sequesters around 4 million tons of organic carbon. This amount is equivalent to the weight of approximately 50 London Tower Bridges.

Modeling the ancient seabed in the lab

The researchers conducted many experiments in the laboratory. There, they mixed simple organic compounds with various forms of iron and manganese at 10 degrees Celsius. This created a replication of conditions in the primordial seabed, where the first life on Earth evolved.

Their analysis revealed that the samples’ “chemical fingerprints,” post-Maillard reaction, corresponded with sediment samples collected from several seabed locations globally. This “fingerprint” analysis was carried out at the Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire. The Diamond Light Source is a synchrotron that produces intense light beams to reveal samples’ atomic structures.

“Our advanced I08-SXM instrumentation with its high stability, energy, and optical resolution was developed and optimized to help probe carbon chemistry and reactions which take place in environmental systems,” said Dr. Burkhard Kaulich, Principal Beamline Scientist of the Scanning X-ray Microscopy beamline at Diamond Light Source.

“We are very proud to have been able to contribute to a better understanding of the fundamental chemical processes involved in the creation of complex life forms and climate on Earth.”

Professor Peacock added: “It’s immensely exciting to discover that reactive minerals such as those made from iron and manganese within the ocean have been instrumental in creating the stable conditions necessary for life to have evolved on Earth.”

Conclusion of the research team

This deeper understanding of Earth’s geochemical processes can potentially offer novel approaches to tackling the modern crisis of climate change.

Dr. James Bradley is an environmental scientist at Queen Mary University of London and one of the paper’s authors.

Bradley stated, “Understanding the complex processes affecting the fate of organic carbon that is deposited on the seafloor is crucial to pinpointing how Earth’s climate changes in response to both natural processes and human activity, and helping humanity better manage climate change, since the application and long-term success of carbon capture technologies relies on carbon being locked away in stable forms rather than being transformed into carbon dioxide.”

More about the Maillard reaction

Louis-Camille Maillard, a French chemist, first described the Maillard reaction, a chemical process, in 1912. It refers to a series of reactions between amino acids and reducing sugars that results in the browning of food and the development of complex flavors and aromas during cooking.

The Maillard reaction is responsible for the appealing smell and taste of freshly baked bread, roasted coffee, grilled steaks, and other cooked foods.

Chemistry of the Maillard Reaction

At its core, the Maillard reaction is a form of non-enzymatic browning, distinct from caramelization which only involves sugars. The process commences when heat induces a reducing sugar to react with an amino acid, commonly in the presence of heat. This reaction produces a series of unstable compounds which further react, break down, and recombine in myriad ways.

In the early stages, the reaction creates a molecule known as a glycosylamine. The glycosylamine then undergoes Amadori rearrangement, producing ketosamines. In the later stages, these compounds break down into numerous other molecules. These new molecules then contribute to the characteristic flavors, aromas, and brown color associated with the Maillard reaction.

Various factors significantly influence the specific outcomes of the Maillard reaction. These include cooking temperature, duration of heat exposure, pH, and the types of sugars and amino acids involved. Hence, it contributes to the vast diversity of flavors and aromas in different foods.

Importance in cooking and food processing

The Maillard reaction plays an essential role in cooking and food processing. By transforming the taste, aroma, and appearance of food, it significantly enhances its appeal. The process is fundamental to the production of a multitude of food items. These include bread, pastries, coffee, chocolate, and roasted or grilled meat. It’s also vital in brewing beer, toasting marshmallows, searing steaks, and in the preparation of various confectioneries.

Health implications

While gastronomy chiefly recognizes the Maillard reaction for its contribution, it also implicates health. Some products of the reaction, called Advanced Glycation End products (AGEs), may contribute to certain health problems.

High levels of AGEs have been associated with chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. However, the Maillard reaction also forms antioxidants, such as melanoidins in coffee, which may have health benefits.

Maillard reaction in other fields

Beyond the kitchen, the Maillard reaction has implications in other fields as well. In the medical field, it plays a role in the aging of the human body and the development of certain diseases. In the field of Earth science, recent research suggests the Maillard reaction may have significant implications for the global carbon cycle.

By transforming smaller molecules of organic carbon into larger molecules on the seabed, it has potentially aided in raising oxygen levels and reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. This process played a critical role in creating the conditions necessary for the first life on Earth.

In summary, the Maillard reaction, while seemingly a simple browning process, is a complex chemical reaction with a wide range of implications. We cannot underestimate its significance, from enhancing the flavors of our food to potentially shaping the conditions of the first life on Earth.

More about organic carbon

Organic carbon refers to carbon compounds derived primarily from living organisms, and was also part of the process that sparked the first life on Earth. However, they can also originate from long-deceased and decayed life forms.

As one of the fundamental building blocks of life, organic carbon is a critical component in various biochemical processes. Several forms of it exist and many different environments can host it. These range from the Earth’s crust to the atmosphere, bodies of water, and within all living organisms.

Forms of organic carbon

Organic carbon primarily exists in three forms: living organic carbon, dead organic carbon, and very dead organic carbon.

Living organic carbon includes carbon found in the cells and bodily structures of living organisms. These range from the smallest microorganisms to the largest plants and animals.

Dead organic carbon refers to carbon that remains in the bodies of dead organisms, from microscopic plankton to fallen tree trunks. Bacteria, fungi, and other decomposers often consume and break down this carbon, releasing it back into the environment.

Very dead organic carbon refers to carbon stored in the form of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. These substances represent ancient organic matter that high pressure and temperature conditions have transformed over millions of years.

Role in the carbon cycle

Organic carbon plays a pivotal role in the carbon cycle. This cycle is the process by which carbon circulates through the Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, soil, and biosphere. Living organisms absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the environment through processes like photosynthesis, converting it into organic carbon.

When these organisms die and decompose, or other organisms consume them, they either re-release the organic carbon into the atmosphere as CO2 or store it as dead organic carbon.

Over geological time scales, this dead organic carbon can become sequestered underground as very dead organic carbon. It then contributes to the formation of fossil fuels.

Organic carbon in soils and sediments

Soil represents one of the largest reservoirs of organic carbon on Earth. It stores more carbon than the atmosphere and terrestrial vegetation combined. This soil organic carbon plays a crucial role in soil fertility. It improves soil structure, retains moisture, and provides a source of nutrients for plant growth.

Similarly, organic carbon in sediments, particularly in marine environments, forms an essential part of the Earth’s carbon cycle. As microscopic marine organisms die, they sink to the seabed, forming layers of organic-rich sediment. This carbon-rich material can remain stored for thousands to millions of years, a process known as carbon sequestration.

Organic carbon and climate change

As a greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide plays a significant role in global climate change. Organic carbon sequestration — both in soils and marine sediments — represents one of the key natural methods for reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

However, human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, release vast amounts of stored organic carbon back into the atmosphere. This, in turn, contributes to global warming.

Organic carbon is a vital element in various environmental processes, from sustaining life to shaping global climate patterns. Understanding its cycle and interactions is crucial for managing ecosystems, maintaining soil health, and addressing climate change.