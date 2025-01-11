A glimpse of the future: Robots in nursing homes

Robots are transforming the way nursing homes tackle critical challenges like employee turnover and a shrinking workforce in an aging world.

These innovative helpers are stepping in to assist with essential care tasks, offering solutions to ease the burden on caregivers.

A new study from the University of Notre Dame sheds light on the profound impact of robots on worker retention, productivity, and patient outcomes in nursing homes. The research provides important insights into the future of care.

Role of robots in long-term care

The study was led by Yong Suk Lee, an associate professor of technology, economy, and global affairs at Notre Dame’s Keough School of Global Affairs.

While most research on robotics has focused on industrial sectors, Lee’s work broke new ground by analyzing the role of robots in long-term care.

The team studied data from Japanese nursing homes collected in 2020 and 2022. This setting was chosen for its relevance to the challenges faced by rapidly aging populations.

“Our research focused on Japan because it is a super-aging society that provides a good example of what the future could entail elsewhere – a declining population, a growing share of senior citizens, and a declining share of working-age people,” Lee explained. “We need to be ready for this new reality.”

By 2050, the number of U.S. residents aged 65 or older is expected to reach 88.5 million, making the study’s findings particularly timely.

Addressing specific care needs

The study identified three main types of robots commonly used in nursing homes, each designed to address specific care needs.

Transfer robots assist nurses with physically demanding tasks such as lifting, moving, and rotating patients – reducing the strain on caregivers.

Mobility robots enhance patients’ independence by helping them move around and assisting with activities like bathing.

Meanwhile, monitoring and communication robots leverage advanced technologies, including computer vision, to track patient data and relay vital information to caregivers, ensuring timely and efficient care.

Lee’s findings revealed that adopting these robots complemented care workers, notably by reducing quit rates, which is a significant issue in nursing homes.

“Turnover is a big concern in nursing homes,” Lee said. “Workers typically experience a great deal of physical pain, particularly in their knees and back. The work is hard, and the pay is low. So robot use was associated with employee retention.”

While robot adoption led to an overall employment increase, it also sparked changes in workforce dynamics. These changes included a higher demand for part-time, less experienced employees and a decline in demand for highly experienced workers.

How robots improve patient care

The research also highlighted the benefits for patients. Nursing homes with robots reported reduced use of patient restraints and fewer instances of pressure ulcers, both key indicators of patient care quality.

These improvements stemmed from reducing the physical strain on workers, allowing them to focus on tasks better suited to human empathy and dexterity.

“Robots can improve productivity by shifting the tasks performed by care workers to those involving human touch, empathy, and dexterity,” Lee noted. “Ultimately, robots can help workers provide a higher level of patient care.”

The future of robots in care settings

Lee’s study highlights the broader implications of robotics in care settings.

“This research provides critical insights into how societies can successfully navigate the challenges of caring for aging populations,” Lee said. “It will help inform the work of the long-term care industry and help us better understand how technologies impact workers and patients.”

The research was co-authored with Toshiaki Iizuka from the University of Tokyo and Karen Eggleston from Stanford University.

The work is part of Lee’s broader exploration into how technologies like robotics and artificial intelligence influence inequality and the future of work.

The study also highlights the importance of cross-institutional collaboration in addressing global challenges, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to harness technology for societal benefit.

As societies worldwide prepare for the realities of aging populations, the findings offer a roadmap for integrating technology into care settings to enhance both worker and patient experiences.

The full study was published in the journal Labour Economics.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–