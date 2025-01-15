New orchid species discovered resembles a small cupcake

Could you imagine happening upon an orchid that looks familiar but has a unique difference that makes you wonder if it is a new species?

That’s exactly what happened during a study at Norfolk Island National Park. This unexpected find sparked a collaborative effort to uncover the orchid’s true identity.

A glimpse into the field – the discovery

While conducting botanical research at Norfolk Island National Park, Dr. Heidi Zimmer, an orchid researcher at the Australian National Herbarium (ANH), and botanist Dr. Mark Clements were guided by the local expertise of Joel Christian, Mel Wilson, and Allie Andersen.

In the late afternoon light, the team’s efforts paid off when Dr. Clements spotted a peculiar orchid growing on a tree branch.

Something about the orchid looked different, prompting Dr. Zimmer to collect a sample to take back to the ANH for further study.

Investigating the new orchid

The orchid was identified as belonging to the genus Adelopetalum, but its exact classification was unclear.

Recognizing its potential as a new species, Zimmer and Clements collaborated with a broader team of experts, including retired ANH botanist David Jones, who served as the lead researcher.

“This was a wonderfully collaborative project with folks from Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island, and Australian botanists and taxonomists all working together,” enthused Dr. Zimmer,

Analyzing the new Adelopetalum orchid

To determine whether this orchid was indeed a new species, the team began an exhaustive process.

They compared the Norfolk Island specimen to descriptions of orchid species in scientific journals, specimens housed in the Australian National Herbarium – which contains approximately 75,000 specimens – and orchids preserved in herbaria across Australia and internationally.

This analysis utilized both physical specimens and digitized collections, allowing the researchers to examine a vast array of potential matches.

The research revealed a surprising result: the orchid species previously identified as Adelopetalum argyropus was not a single species but three distinct ones.

“We recognized that the Norfolk Island species was different because the flower did not have a yellow labellum – no giant bright yellow tongue,” explained Dr. Zimmer.

Even for researchers in training, the differences were clear when dissecting the flowers and examining herbarium specimens.

The findings – a new species

As per taxonomic rules, the species from Norfolk Island retained the name Adelopetalum argyropus because it was the first described, dating back to 1833.

The two newly identified species were named Adelopetalum howense, which was found on Lord Howe Island, and Adelopetalum continentale, which was found on mainland Australia.

The team speculated that these orchids’ seeds, so fine and dust-like, were likely carried by the wind to their distant habitats.

This discovery highlights the interconnectedness of ecosystems and the role of natural dispersal mechanisms in shaping biodiversity.

Publishing the discovery – the description

The researchers published their findings in Phytotaxa, giving details of the botanical features of the new species.

The paper described the Norfolk Island orchid’s pseudobulbs as “broadly oblong to obconical or turbinate, similar to a cupcake, with shallow grooves and scurfy surfaces from remnants of bracts.”

These detailed descriptions provide a foundation for further study and conservation efforts.

Understanding the impact – the assessment

Orchids are among the plant families most at risk of extinction, particularly those confined to habitats that are small in extent.

The three new species face significant threats due to their limited distribution and environmental pressures.

Dr. Zimmer emphasized the importance of naming and describing new species as part of broader conservation efforts.

“The purpose of naming and describing new orchid species is to build a checklist of Australian orchids so people can conserve them. We think there are risks for these three new species,” Dr. Zimmer explains.

“This is because the species on Norfolk and Lord Howe Islands are both confined to small islands and the one on continental Australia was badly impacted by the 2019–2020 bushfires.”

This discovery highlights the power of collaboration and the enduring mysteries of nature. It’s a reminder of how much there is still to uncover and protect in our world.

The full study was published in the journal Phytotaxa.

