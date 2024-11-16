DNA technology will accelerate the pace of plant species discovery

Across the globe, approximately 8.7 million different plant species exist, with around a quarter of them dwelling in the ocean.

For centuries, our understanding of these species, particularly those on land, has been largely shaped by their physical characteristics.

The process of identifying species based on their morphological characteristics was first established by 18th-century scientist Carl Linnaeus.

However, new findings suggest that this method may not be as comprehensive as we once thought. The research suggests that DNA holds the key to uncovering the identities of plants.

Using DNA to identify plant species

While Linnaeus’s method has guided our identification of species for centuries, advancements in technology have ushered in a new era of species identification – through DNA sequencing.

Over the last decade, biologists have begun to depend heavily on DNA sequencing to distinguish between species more accurately. This approach typically involves analyzing a single, species-specific site in the DNA, but it’s not foolproof.

“There are times when different plant species are difficult to characterize from a small DNA sequence. But now DNA sequencing has taken several steps forward and we have been able to identify completely new species by analyzing a larger part of the genome,” explained Zaynab Shaik, author of a doctoral thesis at the University of Gothenburg.

The case of the cryptic daisies

Shaik’s research zeroes in on a group of daisies in the Cape Province of her native South Africa. This collection comprises 66 recognized species, and the first of these species was described in 1753.

Despite their prevalence and commonality, some daisies in the region have puzzled botanists. These “cryptic” plants appear identical in leaf and flower structure, growth habit, and distribution, yet they boast significant genetic differences.

“It is important that we have a better understanding of plant relationships and biodiversity on Earth. It is easy to imagine how wrong it could be if we discover that a plant is suitable for use as a base in a drug, and then we pick another, similar, species instead, which may not have the same properties at all,” said Shaik.

DNA reveals new plant species

Shaik’s DNA analyses of these cryptic daisies have led to the unmasking of four new species. She noted that these species aren’t new creations hidden in unexplored terrains.

“When I’m asked about this, there’s a bit of an anti-climax when I explain that it’s not that I’ve found a new daisy in a remote location that no one has seen before. But these have been admired for a long time, but they have been mistaken for another species.”

Shaik’s identification method, known as integrative taxonomy, merges traditional observational techniques with modern DNA sequencing.

This combination enhances our knowledge of species boundaries and is expected to ramp up the rate of new species discovery.

Many more discoveries to be made

Shaik hints at a possible underestimation of the biodiversity in the Cape region and, by extension, other parts of the world.

“In the Cape, it has been thought that only 1 percent of biodiversity remains to be discovered. My results suggest that it could be much more than that. And the same should reasonably apply to other areas of the globe.”

Thus, DNA technology, progressing hand in hand with traditional methods, is undeniably reshaping our understanding of Earth’s biodiversity.

As we continue to unravel more secrets within the realm of genetics, the question arises: how much more of nature’s mysteries are waiting to be unveiled?

Technology and plant species discovery

The integration of DNA sequencing with traditional taxonomy, known as integrative taxonomy, is becoming the cornerstone of modern biodiversity studies.

Unlike conventional methods that rely solely on observable physical traits, this approach combines morphological analysis with molecular data, offering a multi-dimensional view of species identification.

This hybrid method addresses limitations found in singular approaches and helps clarify ambiguities, particularly in species with minimal visible differences.

Integrative taxonomy is not only accelerating the pace of species discovery but also refining conservation strategies.

By identifying genetic differences that aren’t apparent through morphology alone, researchers can better understand which populations may be at risk and develop more effective protection measures.

This evolving field highlights the importance of embracing modern technology alongside traditional scientific practices to enrich our understanding of life on Earth.

The study is published in the journal South African Journal of Botany.

Image Credit: Zaynab Shaik



