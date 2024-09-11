AI will outsmart humans when we crack the neural code

Artificial intelligence (AI), a term light years ahead of its time, provides us with revolutionary opportunities that could forever change our understanding of intelligence and the very fabric of human cognition.

From advancements in machine learning to breakthroughs in neural networks, AI is steadily progressing toward capabilities once thought to be science fiction.

According to AI technology analyst Eitan Michael Azoff, humans are on the cusp of developing artificial intelligence that will not only match – but surpass – our own cognitive abilities once we unlock the mysteries of the “neural code.” This refers to the human brain’s ability to process information for complex cognitive tasks.

Azoff, a leading specialist in AI analysis, notes that understanding the neural code will unlock a giant leap in technological capability. It will enable us to engineer superior forms of intelligence with far greater capacity, speed, and adaptability than the human brain, fundamentally reshaping how we perceive and interact with the world.

Cracking the neural code

At the core of this concept is the neural code – the complex mechanisms through which the human brain processes and transmits sensory information to carry out functions like reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and mental visualization.

By decoding this complex system, researchers hope to replicate the brain’s remarkable efficiency in artificial intelligence.

In his book Towards Human-Level Artificial Intelligence: How Neuroscience Can Inform the Pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence, Azoff emphasizes that cracking the neural code is the pivotal step toward unlocking AI’s full potential, enabling machines to emulate not just human thinking but the deeper layers of cognition.

“Once we crack the neural code, we will engineer faster and superior brains with greater capacity, speed, and supporting technology that will surpass the human brain,” explains Azoff.

“We will do that first by modeling visual processing, which will enable us to emulate visual thinking. I speculate that in-the-flow-consciousness will emerge from that. I do not believe that a system needs to be alive to have consciousness.”

Journey to human-level AI

One of the critical steps towards attaining human-level AI, according to Azoff, is simulating consciousness in machines.

Scientists have long acknowledged that even simpler creatures like bees possess a degree of consciousness – though without self-awareness.

This form of flow-like consciousness helps animals strategize their actions, predict potential scenarios, and recall relevant instances from the past.

Azoff believes that computer simulations can emulate this type of consciousness in AI, laying the groundwork for conscious technology.

Visual thinking, which predates language in humans, is another key factor. Azoff highlights the need for AI to move beyond large language models (LLMs) and explore visual processing to fully unlock human-level consciousness.

“Visual thinking could also be the key to unlocking the mystery of what is consciousness,” says Azoff.

Preventing the exploitation of future technology

While the potential of AI is profound, Azoff emphasizes the importance of regulating this technology. He warns that society must take steps to channel AI development and prevent its exploitation.

“Until we have more confidence in the machines we build, we should ensure two points are always followed,” says Azoff.

“First, we must make sure humans have sole control of the off switch. Second, we must build AI systems with behavior safety rules implanted.”

Ethics of AI supremacy

As AI technology advances toward surpassing human intelligence by cracking the neural code, ethical considerations are becoming increasingly significant.

The possibility of machines with consciousness raises important questions about responsibility, control, and the impact on society.

If AI systems with human-level capabilities start making decisions with real-world consequences, determining accountability becomes critical.

Broader concerns about autonomy

There are also broader concerns about whether such advanced systems should have autonomy or remain strictly controlled by humans.

These issues require careful attention from policymakers, ethicists, and technologists alike. Establishing a clear framework for ensuring that AI operates within ethical guidelines is essential as the technology continues to evolve.

This framework should prioritize safety, human oversight, and alignment with societal values to prevent unintended consequences.

While AI has the potential to transform industries and enhance human capabilities, it must be developed responsibly to maintain control and prevent harm.

