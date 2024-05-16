Amazon birds use sophisticated thermoregulation strategies 

A recent study conducted at the Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project near Manaus, Brazil, has uncovered new insights into how terrestrial insectivores, a group of birds in the Amazon rainforest, are responding to climate change.

Increasing challenges for Amazon birds

The experts found that birds in the Amazon face increasing challenges due to their sensitivity to environmental changes.

“While the vibrant and often observed species such as parrots and tanagers continue to capture our attention, the less conspicuous terrestrial insectivores, true denizens of the deep Amazon, face a higher risk due to their heightened sensitivity to environmental changes,” noted study author Vitek Jirinec, an expert in conservation biology at the Integral Ecology Research Center.

“These birds are crucial indicators of forest health, and understanding their responses to climate variables is essential for conservation efforts.”

Collecting detailed data on Amazon birds

Using innovative bio-logging technology, the researchers gathered detailed data on the birds’ behavior and physiological responses.

These small devices, attached to the birds, provided continuous monitoring without disrupting their activities. The experts gained unprecedented insights into these Amazon birds, particularly noting their use of thermoregulation.

Thermoregulation strategies of Amazon birds

Key findings include the birds’ sophisticated use of behavioral and physiological thermoregulation strategies. They begin warming hours before dawn, reaching peak warming rates near sunrise.

Conversely, during midday heat, they moderate warming to stay cooler. The study also highlights the importance of water in avian thermoregulation, with behaviors like bathing peaking around sunset to prepare for the night.

However, excessive cooling from tropical rain poses challenges, with some species better equipped to handle it than others.

Adaptations of Amazon wildlife

As climate change continues to affect global biodiversity, understanding the adaptations of the Amazon’s unique wildlife is crucial for conservation.

The thermoregulation strategies of birds in the Amazon provide a coping mechanism under fluctuating temperatures but underscore their preference for a stable environment – stability increasingly threatened by climate change.

“Understanding the capacity for thermoregulation is critical for predicting organismal vulnerability to climate change, especially in lowland tropical rainforests, where warming conditions combine with high humidity and limited elevational or latitudinal refugia,” noted Jirinec.

Terrestrial insectivores in the Amazon

Terrestrial insectivores in the Amazon rainforest comprise a diverse group of birds that primarily feed on insects found on or near the ground. These birds are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance, as they help control insect populations and contribute to the recycling of nutrients.

Physical adaptations

Species like antbirds, ground cuckoos, and some woodcreepers are examples of terrestrial insectivores. These birds typically have strong, agile bodies adapted for quick movements, allowing them to snatch insects from the forest floor or from vegetation.

They also use their keen sense of hearing and sight to detect prey. Once they locate an insect, they might snatch it up in a quick movement or dig it out of the debris with their well-adapted beaks.

Terrestrial insectivores have plumage which tends to be more muted, often in shades of brown and green. This helps them blend into their primarily forest floor environment.

The forest’s dense undergrowth and the need for quick movements shape the physical characteristics of terrestrial insectivores, including short wings and strong legs, which are perfect for short bursts of speed rather than long flights.

Ecological roles

Their role extends beyond simply eating insects; they are part of a more complex food web, serving as prey for larger predators and contributing to the nutrient cycle within their habitat. As a result, their presence and health are good indicators of the overall health of the rainforest ecosystem.

The feeding strategies and behaviors of terrestrial insectivores can vary. Some might forage in mixed-species flocks, taking advantage of the disturbance other species create to flush out insects, while others might be more solitary hunters.

Overall, these birds are vital to the rainforest ecosystem, but they face threats from habitat destruction and fragmentation, which can reduce their food sources and nesting sites. Protecting the Amazon is essential for the survival of these unique bird species.

The study is published in the journal Oikos.

