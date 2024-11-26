75 percent of U.S. adults are overweight in what doctors are now calling 'an epidemic'

Is America losing its battle against obesity? According to recent data, around 72-75% of U.S. adults are either overweight or obese.

The harsh reality is that approximately 86 million people struggle to maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI) of under 25.

This alarming statistic, as described by the researchers in a new study, is nothing short of an “epidemic.”

The findings highlight how these trends have become steadily worse over decades, signaling a persistent public health crisis.

Obesity rates in America

Despite this bleak prognosis, there may still be a silver lining in sight. Separate research conducted by the CDC hints towards a possible decline in obesity rates, referred to as the “Ozempic effect.”

The CDC’s national survey, spanning from 2021 to 2023, provides a glimpse into the most recent health trends and shines a ray of hope that mitigates some of the concern arising from the raw data.

The invisible threat

Why is there this large-scale concern over obesity? The answer lies in the myriad health issues that come part and parcel with being overweight, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Moreover, the burden of obesity extends beyond the individual, as healthcare costs related to obesity totaled a staggering $481 billion in 2016.

The mounting costs and the rising tide of obesity are fueled by several factors, including the accessibility and affordability of healthy, fresh food and the consumer’s choice to eat processed foods that are high in sugar and fat.

Failure to tackle the epidemic

This comprehensive study on obesity rates in America was published recently in the journal The Lancet. The experts collated data from 134 sources that dated from 1980 to 2021.

The research was conducted by a team of over 100 scientists from international organizations, forming a group known as the GBD 2021 U.S. Obesity Forecasting Collaborators.

The CDC’s surveys, Gallup polls and long-term studies, like Women’s Health Across the Nation, were all part of the rich mosaic of data sources used to curate this extensive research material.

Study lead author Professor Emmanuela Gakidou is an expert in the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

“Our analysis lays bare the decades-long failure to tackle the growing overweight and obesity epidemic in the USA,” said Professor Gakidou.

“The catastrophic consequences of the surge in overweight and obesity among children are already evident in the rising prevalence of childhood hypertension and type 2 diabetes.”

Future of obesity in America

The research team devised maps depicting areas of obesity prevalence from 1990 to 2021, after segregating data by age and gender.

The experts further extrapolated these trends and built a model to predict scenarios for the next 25 years.

The model predicts that, by 2050, there will be 43.1 million obese or overweight children and adolescents, and 213 million obese or overweight adults.

This translates to one in three adolescents and two in three adults who will be grappling with obesity.

The most concerning revelation was the increasing trend of obesity among children.

According to research from the University of Illinois, children struggling with their weight are more likely to develop health issues like diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and psychological problems.

They also have a higher risk of dying young compared to children of average weight.

Role of pop culture

Modern pop culture has played a pivotal role in shaping perceptions about food intake and obesity in America.

Muk-bang creators like Nicholas Perry, better known by his username Nikocado Avocado, share videos of themselves binging on massive amounts of food, consuming more than 10,000 calories in a single sitting.

These motivations are predominantly monetary, with Perry amassing 150 pounds and a net worth of $2 million over seven years as a food creator.

However, this trend is not without its casualties. The grim reality of binge eating was highlighted by the tragic death of TikToker Brittany Sauer, who felt she had “ruined her life” with binge eating.

Call for institutional change

While there have been recent strides made in weight loss – especially with more people turning to GLP-1 inhibitors like Ozempic – experts suggest that institutional change is necessary to curb obesity in America.

Changes could include everything from widening insurance coverage for weight loss procedures to tightening regulations on sugar and fat content in consumer products, and even making healthy options more affordable.

Public health campaigns focusing on education and awareness are also critical to empowering individuals to make healthier lifestyle choices.

“Without major reform, the forecasted trends will be devastating at the individual and population level, and the associated disease burden and economic costs will continue to escalate,” concluded the researchers.

The full study is published in The Lancet.

