Ancient humans were drinking beer in China over 10,000 years ago

A new study has revealed evidence of rice beer brewing dating back approximately 10,000 years at the Shangshan site in Zhejiang Province, China.

This discovery sheds light on the ancient roots of alcoholic beverage production in East Asia and its connections to early agricultural practices and social structures.

Tracing early beer brewing practices

The study focused on twelve pottery fragments from the Shangshan site in Pujiang County, Zhejiang Province, dating to the early Holocene (10,000–9,000 years before present).

“These sherds were associated with various vessel types, including those for fermentation, serving, storage, cooking, and processing,” explained senior author Jiang Leping, a scientist at the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology (ICRA)..

To uncover the vessels’ roles, the researchers analyzed microscopic residues on the pottery’s inner surfaces and surrounding sediments.

Using microfossil extraction techniques, they identified phytoliths, starch granules, and fungi — key indicators of food processing and fermentation.

“We focused on identifying phytoliths, starch granules, and fungi, providing insights into the pottery’s uses and the food processing methods employed at the site,” said Jiu Li of Stanford University, the study’s lead author.

Understanding beer fermentation — the basics

Beer fermentation is the seemingly magical process that turns simple ingredients like water, malt, hops, and yeast into the delicious brew we all enjoy.

It all starts when brewers mix malted barley with hot water to create a mash, which converts the starches into sugars.

Once the mash cools down, they add yeast, the star of the show, which munches on those sugars and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide as byproducts.

This transformation usually takes about one to two weeks, depending on the type of beer being made.

During fermentation, the beer starts to develop its unique flavors and aromas, whether you’re brewing a crisp lager or a rich stout.

But fermentation isn’t just about flavor — it’s also where the alcohol content is created and the beer gets its fizz.

Brewers carefully control the temperature and environment to ensure the yeast does its job properly, avoiding off-flavors and ensuring consistency.

Rice-centric fermentation

Phytolith analysis revealed a substantial presence of domesticated rice, indicating that it was a staple resource for the Shangshan people.

Further investigation revealed that rice husks and leaves were used in pottery production, underlining rice’s centrality in Shangshan culture.

Alongside rice, the researchers identified starch granules from other plants such as Job’s tears, barnyard grass, Triticeae, acorns, and lilies.

Many granules displayed signs of enzymatic degradation and gelatinization, hallmarks of fermentation.

Traditional qu-based brewing techniques

Additionally, fungal elements, including Monascus molds and yeast cells, were detected in the pottery residues. Some of these fungi exhibited developmental stages associated with fermentation.

These findings align with the traditional qu-based brewing techniques still used in producing red yeast rice wine (hongqujiu) in China.

Globular jars showed higher concentrations of Monascus and yeast remains compared to other vessel types like cooking pots and processing basins.

This pattern suggests that these jars were specifically designed for alcohol fermentation.

Technological and agricultural synergies

The emergence of this early brewing technology coincided with rice domestication and the favorable climate of the early Holocene, which supported the growth of fermentation-related fungi.

“Domesticated rice provided a stable resource for fermentation, while favorable climatic conditions supported the development of qu-based fermentation technology, which relied on the growth of filamentous fungi,” Liu explained.

Reconstruction of the production-consumption process involving pottery and food in early Shangshan culture. (A) Plant procurement: collecting wild plants and harvesting rice; (B) plant processing: for food and pottery making; (C) food processing: cooking food and making qu starter with molds, yeast, and rice; (D) food consumption: eating and drinking. Credit: IGG

To confirm their findings, the researchers conducted modern fermentation experiments using rice, Monascus, and yeast.

The experiments demonstrated morphological similarities with the fungal remains identified on the ancient pottery.

Control samples of sediment showed significantly fewer starch and fungal remains, ruling out contamination and reinforcing the connection between the residues and ancient fermentation.

Cultural significance of beer brewing

The study suggests that rice beer played an important role in ceremonial feasting during the Shangshan period. These rituals may have encouraged the intensified use and cultivation of rice in Neolithic China.

“These alcoholic beverages likely played a pivotal role in ceremonial feasting, highlighting their ritual importance as a potential driving force behind the intensified utilization and widespread cultivation of rice in Neolithic China,” Liu said.

The discovery represents the earliest known evidence of rice-based alcohol production in East Asia. It offers a deeper understanding of how rice domestication, brewing technology, and social structures were interconnected during the early Holocene.

A window into early innovation

The findings at Shangshan provide critical insights into the technological and cultural advancements of ancient China.

By revealing the link between early rice agriculture and alcohol fermentation, this research highlights the innovative spirit of the Shangshan people and their influence on subsequent agricultural and social developments.

This study opens doors for further exploration into the interplay between human innovation, environmental factors, and cultural evolution in shaping ancient societies.

The research was a collaboration between Stanford University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG), and the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology (ICRA).

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

