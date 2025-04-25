This sleeping pill reduces the accumulation of proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer’s disease is usually associated with changes in thinking and behavior patterns that can be challenging. Many families have experienced how the confusion and memory gas grow more severe in a loved one as this condition progresses.

A recent study suggests that improving sleep quality with certain medications might help reduce the accumulation of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Brenden P. Lucey, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been leading efforts to understand how certain medications might affect the proteins linked to this illness.

Beta-amyloid’s impact on brain function

Alzheimer’s belongs to a broader category of conditions called dementias. It involves a steady decline in everyday brain functions, which affects recall, language skills, and social interactions.

Experts have connected these changes to the accumulation of beta-amyloid, a protein known for forming sticky clumps in the brain. Over time, these clumps interfere with neuron communication and appear to set the stage for more widespread damage.

The disease often develops over many years. It is a growing concern as people live longer, with nearly one-third of individuals over 85 currently showing signs of this disorder.

Tau protein changes and dementia progression

There is a second major protein called tau that also plays a role in Alzheimer’s disease. When tau undergoes phosphorylation, its chemical structure changes in ways that might speed up harmful processes in the brain.

Recent research has shown that removing or reducing these altered proteins may be useful for slowing disease progression. Studies continue to investigate how different treatments affect both amyloid buildup and tau changes.

Scientists have discovered that certain drugs that were originally created to treat other conditions could also influence these Alzheimer’s-related proteins. This has sparked interest in finding existing prescriptions that can be tested for possible benefits in people at risk.

Suvorexant offers new hope for memory loss

Suvorexant helps people with insomnia by blocking the action of orexin, a chemical that is linked to wakefulness and alertness. It has been on the market for some time, but its impact on Alzheimer’s-related proteins has only recently come into focus.

“Suvorexant is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat insomnia,” noted Dr. Lucey. This medication reduces the activity of wake-promoting signals in the brain, and can thus lead to more restful nights.

Studies suggest this insomnia-treating sleeping pill can also reduce the levels of proteins connected to Alzheimer’s in the central nervous system. These findings have sparked further research on how long-term use could translate into potential benefits for people who are worried about memory issues.



By potentially enhancing the quality of deep sleep, suvorexant and similar medications might support the brain’s natural cleansing processes, offering a novel approach to mitigating Alzheimer’s risk.

Orexin blockers tackle harmful sleep interruptions

A healthy night’s rest is thought to give brain cells time to recover from the day’s activities. When this downtime is interrupted, the body may struggle to clear certain harmful compounds.

Researchers believe that poor sleep can lead to a buildup of amyloid plaques in parts of the cortex that are responsible for complex thinking and decision-making. By blocking orexin’s action, suvorexant may help with deeper rest, potentially limiting the unwanted accumulation of sticky substances that harm the brain over time.

Adequate rest could also help maintain better control of tau proteins, which is crucial for stabilizing the internal structure of neurons. Keeping these proteins from becoming misshapen might slow the process that leads to worse cognitive problems.

Deep rest may reduce protein accumulation

Experts remain cautious because Alzheimer’s is influenced by a wide mix of genetic and environmental factors. Some people may experience faster changes in the brain, while others show a slower progression.

The fact that suvorexant appears to affect proteins in a short timeframe is promising. Still, researchers stress the need for more tests in larger groups and over longer periods to see whether this approach can truly help with prevention or delay.

Long-term safety is another consideration, since any therapy for Alzheimer’s must be safe enough for older adults or those with health conditions. Doctors are watching how well the body tolerates suvorexant over extended use, especially in people who may already rely on other medications.

Research highlights sleep’s role in brain health

Some emerging therapies for Alzheimer’s center on lowering beta-amyloid, improving neuron connections, or even supporting the immune system to remove harmful substances. Suvorexant adds a unique angle by focusing on the sleep-wake cycle.

Investigators want to see if a consistently better night’s sleep might slow the progression of memory problems. That possibility has opened doors for exploring existing prescriptions that target different biological pathways.

There is no single treatment that works for everyone. Researchers want to figure out whether suvorexant or similar drugs should be part of a broader care plan that includes balanced nutrition, social support, and medical follow-ups.

Long-term safety and ongoing research efforts

Even though Alzheimer’s can strain families and communities, progress is being made.

Clinical trials keep revealing how sleep and protein buildup connect, which might ultimately lead to improved strategies for slowing memory loss. Suvorexant’s success in short-term studies offers a different perspective on preventing damage tied to these proteins.

Experts plan to investigate whether day-to-day use over months or years will hold significant benefits for staving off the progression of cognitive decline and maintaining the quality of life of older people for as long as possible.

The study is published in the Annals of Neurology.

