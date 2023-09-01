Beer may be better for your gut than probiotics 

In a new study from Dalian Medical University in China, researchers have found that beer could actually be beneficial to your gut health and, surprisingly, might even be better than probiotics.

This is a revelation that contradicts the commonly held belief that beer is purely an indulgence and has no real health benefits.

History of beer consumption

“Beer, also known as ‘liquid bread,’ is the oldest alcoholic beverage in human history, recorded by the Babylonians as early as 6,000 BC using clay tablets,” wrote the study authors.

“At the same time, beer is the most widely produced and consumed beverage globally. It is second only to water and tea in terms of total consumption. Archeological research has found evidence of beer consumption in China dating back as far as 9,000 years.”

Beer bacteria

The researchers conducted a review that was specifically focused on the interactions and mechanisms between beer and the gut microbiome in the regulation of body immunity.

The research suggests that the bacteria present in beer helps to improve your intestines and immune system.

“Beer is rich in many essential amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, and bioactive substances that are involved in the regulation of many human physiological functions,” the authors noted.

“When beer is consumed in moderation, the phenols and other nutrients it contains are fermented and broken down by the microbial community that resides in the outer mucosal layer of the gut. In healthy non-smokers, beer acutely improves parameters of arterial function and structure.”

Positive health effects of beer

Furthermore, the study highlights the potential of beer as a microecological modulator due to its positive effects on cancer prevention, reduction of cardiovascular events, and modulation of metabolic syndrome.

Previous studies have suggested that beer bacteria can prevent heart disease and improve blood circulation. This was corroborated in the current study by an experiment involving beer-drinking runners, who experienced a reduced risk of upper respiratory tract disease.

“It has been reported that beer consumption has a regulatory effect on various physiological functions of the human body. Moderate consumption of beer helps in preventing arteriosclerosis and heart disease, inhibits cancer, and improves blood circulation and immune function,” wrote the researchers.

“Beer has also been shown to have antioxidant and anti-aging effects, promote estrogen production, reduce radiation damage, and help prevent cardiovascular events.”

Study implications

While this news might be a reason for celebration for beer lovers around the world, it is important to note that moderation is key. The positive effects mentioned in the study are associated with moderate consumption of beer, and excessive drinking can lead to adverse health effects.

“Low or non-alcoholic beers are good candidates for functional foods. Health beers made by fortifying them with bioactive substances such as fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics would provide health benefits to consumers,” wrote the researchers.

“Whether beer can be used in the future as a micro-ecological regulator or even as an alternative therapy for chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity is a question that deserves further research.”

More about gut health

Gut health is crucial for the overall well-being of an individual. It refers to the balance and function of the microorganisms present in the digestive tract.

Microbiota

Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as the gut microbiota. These microorganisms play a vital role in digesting food, producing vitamins, and protecting against harmful pathogens.

Digestion

Proper gut health ensures effective digestion and absorption of nutrients from the food we eat. The gut microbiota helps break down complex carbohydrates and proteins that the body cannot digest on its own.

Immune system

About 70% of the immune system is located in the gut. A healthy gut microbiota helps regulate the immune response and protect against harmful pathogens.

Brain-gut connection

The gut and brain are closely connected through the gut-brain axis, a bidirectional communication system that includes the central nervous system, enteric nervous system, and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. This connection influences not only gastrointestinal function but also mood and behavior.

Dysbiosis

An imbalance in the gut microbiota, known as dysbiosis, is associated with various health problems, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), obesity, diabetes, and even mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Diet

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health. A diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and fermented foods help to promote a healthy gut microbiome.

