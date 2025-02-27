Animal size and cancer risk: Surprising new details have emerged

Bigger creatures have long baffled scientists who study cancer. For decades, a widespread view called Peto’s paradox suggested that an animal’s size had no bearing on cancer risk. But now, a recent study is challenging that idea.

The researchers examined data from 263 species spanning amphibians, birds, mammals, and reptiles. They found a clear connection between bigger bodies and higher cancer rates, discrediting Peto’s paradox after 45-years.

The study was led by Professor Chris Venditti from the University of Reading, in collaboration with experts at University College London and The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Animal size affects cancer risk

it was previously believed that larger animals had somehow avoided the increased cancer risk associated with more cell divisions. However, this new research shows that size does matter when it comes to cancer likelihood.

“Everyone knows the myth that elephants are afraid of mice, but when it comes to cancer risk, mice are the ones who have less to fear,” said Professor Venditti.

“We’ve shown that larger species like elephants do face higher cancer rates – exactly what you’d expect given they have so many more cells that could go wrong.”

Past assumptions relied on limited samples and anecdotal observations. This broader dataset allowed scientists to see patterns that were previously overlooked.

Cancer rates in birds and reptiles

Birds and reptiles can keep growing throughout their lives. This continuous growth made them valuable subjects for comparing cancer rates across distinct life cycles.

Larger birds, such as certain parrots, showed higher prevalence of tumors than smaller counterparts. Yet some outliers, like the common budgie (Melopsittacus undulatus), had significantly higher rates than researchers had predicted.

Reptiles displayed a similar pattern, with bigger species experiencing more frequent malignancies. This consistency underlines the role of body size in shaping cancer vulnerability across different branches of the animal kingdom.

Advanced methods helped confirm these insights, offering a more precise look at how growth patterns connect to cancer risk. The researchers accounted for each species’ unique evolution, revealing unexpected similarities among distant groups.

Elephants evolved defenses to cancer

Elephants stood out as a prime example of animals with ample body mass yet moderate tumor rates. To clarify this paradox, scientists point to tumor-suppressor genes that help keep cell growth under control.

Elephants share a cancer risk comparable to tigers, which are only a fraction of their size. The difference suggests that evolving larger bodies can go hand-in-hand with specialized protective mechanisms.

“When species needed to grow larger, they also evolved remarkable defenses against cancer. Elephants shouldn’t fear their size – they developed sophisticated biological tools to keep cancer in check,” said study co-author Dr. Joanna Baker.

Earlier assumptions missed this subtle adaptation. Now, experts see how evolution crafts various genetic safeguards that allow a massive animal to thrive without facing sky-high tumor rates.

Unusual winners and losers

Some smaller species show unexpectedly high cancer rates, while others barely register the disease.

The budgie’s elevated incidence highlights that size alone isn’t the only factor at play. The naked mole rat is famously resistant to tumors and appears to break the rules in the other direction.

Experts hope that such biological oddities will expose fresh avenues for cancer research and interventions.

“Finding which animals are naturally better at fighting off cancer opens exciting new paths for research. By studying these successful species, we can better understand how cancers develop and potentially discover new ways to fight the disease,” said study lead author Dr. George Butler.

Scientists note that each anomaly teaches them about the intersection of environment, genetics, and disease. Pinpointing how certain species sidestep tumors might yield game-changing breakthroughs down the road.

Implications for human health

Some large animals hold clues about keeping cancer in check despite massive cell counts. Comparing these biological tactics could suggest strategies to fortify human cancer defenses.

Medical researchers are intrigued by the possibility of applying elephant-like safeguards to human treatments. Understanding how extra tumor-suppressor genes function might spark more targeted therapies.

Similar logic applies to any species that has found a way to curb destructive cell growth. Larger bodies offer a test case for how cells can multiply under tight regulation, hinting at new approaches for medicine.

Insights from reptile or bird physiology may also inspire creative treatments. With so many species showing unique immune or genetic responses, researchers are digging deeper into nature’s own solutions.

Overall, this discovery overturns a longstanding notion and reinforces the idea that more cells do come with bigger risks. It also highlights the incredible ways that nature deals with challenges as animals grow in size.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–