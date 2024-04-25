Artificial sweetener neotame has shocking effects on gut health

Artificial sweeteners are appealing to those who want a sweet taste without the calories or health concerns associated with sugar. Yet, emerging research continues to uncover potential gut harm caused by sugar substitutes, such as neotame.
A new study from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) sheds light on neotame, a relatively newer artificial sweetener, and its shocking effects on the gut.
According to the research, neotame directly harms the gut’s protective lining and changes the behavior of good gut bacteria. This can weaken the gut barrier and disrupt the gut microbiome. These changes affect digestion, immune health, and can lead to various health problems.
Research indicates that neotame has the capacity to directly induce cell death in the epithelial cells that line your intestinal walls. The exact mechanism by which this occurs is still being investigated but might involve the disruption of essential cellular functions.
The epithelial lining of the gut plays a crucial role in maintaining a physical barrier between the contents of your digestive tract and your internal systems.
This barrier is essential for both nutrient absorption and for protecting your body from harmful toxins, pathogens, and other substances found within the gut. Neotame’s ability to kill these cells directly undermines the integrity of this barrier.
Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria like E.coli and E. faecalis. In a healthy state, many of these bacteria contribute to digestive processes and play a role in immune system support. However, exposure to neotame appears to induce negative changes in these bacteria.
Neotame can cause normally beneficial gut bacteria to become harmful. This includes increased adherence (sticking) to the gut wall, the ability to invade the gut lining, and the potential to break through the gut barrier and enter the bloodstream.
If harmful bacteria escape the confines of the gut and reach the bloodstream, this can cause sepsis – a life-threatening condition where the body has an extreme inflammatory response to infection.
Your gut is often called the “second brain.” It’s home to trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as your gut microbiome, that have a profound influence on your overall well-being. Here’s what might happen when neotame disrupts your delicate gut ecosystem:
As discussed, damage to the gut barrier can lead to increased intestinal permeability (often called “leaky gut”). This allows unwanted substances to pass through the gut lining and into the body, potentially triggering inflammation and immune responses that exacerbate IBS symptoms.
Research suggests that people with IBS often have altered gut microbiota compared to healthy individuals. An imbalance between beneficial and harmful gut bacteria can contribute to digestive distress, including abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.
A compromised gut barrier allows harmful bacteria to potentially escape from the digestive tract and enter the bloodstream. This translocation of bacteria can trigger a severe systemic inflammatory response known as sepsis.
Sepsis is a medical emergency. When not promptly treated, it can progress to septic shock, leading to multiple organ failure and death.
The gut microbiome plays a significant role in regulating various metabolic processes, including energy harvesting from food and blood sugar control. An altered gut microbiome can contribute to metabolic dysregulation, leading to issues such as insulin resistance (a precursor to type 2 diabetes).
Disruptions in the gut microbiome from neotame can promote low-grade, chronic inflammation throughout the body. This sustained inflammation is a key contributor to the development of numerous chronic health conditions, including metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and possibly even some forms of cancer.
This isn’t the first time artificial sweeteners have been under scrutiny. “There is now growing awareness of the health impacts of sweeteners such as saccharin, sucralose and aspartame, with our own previous work demonstrating the problems they can cause to the wall of the intestine and the damage to the ‘good bacteria’ which form in our gut,” said study senior author Dr. Havovi Chichger.
For people struggling with weight control, diabetes, or glucose intolerance, artificial sweeteners can be a tool. But the research on neotame and other sweeteners paints a complex picture. While they reduce sugar intake, the long-term consequences of their effect on the gut remain a significant health concern.
Before using any artificial sweetener, consider the following:
The evolving understanding of the complex relationship between artificial sweeteners like neotame and gut health underscores the value of a whole-foods based diet. This recent research on neotame is another reminder that what we put into our bodies has far-reaching effects beyond simple taste and metabolism.
Prioritizing healthy, unprocessed foods is the best way to support your gut microbiome and your overall well-being for the long term.
The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–