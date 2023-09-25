 As bird skeletons become more complex they lose diversity • Earth.com
As bird skeletons become more complex, like this Roseate spoonbill, they lose diversity
09-25-2023

As bird skeletons become more complex they lose diversity

Earth.com staff writer

Scientists have identified a striking correlation between the complexity of bird skeletons and the overall diversity within the bird kingdom. It demonstrates a unique understanding of the evolutionary spectrum of birds, showing that as birds become more advanced and specialized in their ecological niches, they display a decrease in species diversity.

Studying bird complexity

The in-depth study involved the meticulous examination of 983 species spanning all prevalent groups of extant birds. The team, aiming to explore the intricacies of avian evolution, measured skeletal complexity by analyzing the variance in bone structure between the wings (forelimbs) and legs (hind limbs) of the birds.

Researchers discovered that birds possessing less complicated skeletons, evidenced by minimal differences between their fore and hind limbs, boasted a higher species diversity. Examples of such birds include pigeons, gulls, and songbirds (passerines), which, despite their skeletal simplicity, inhabit diverse ecological settings globally, showcasing extensive species richness.

Complexity leads to specialization

Conversely, species like flamingos and ostriches exhibit more complex skeletal structures. In particular, they have shorter wings compared to their legs, which renders them more specialized for their habitats.

This specialization implies that birds with intricate skeletons are often confined to specific niches and exhibit decreased versatility in subdividing those niches to generate new species.

Professor Matthew Wills, from the Milner Centre for Evolution, elucidates, “Our study reveals that birds tend to be less likely to diversify into new species as they become more specialized. It’s a fascinating insight into how specialization can impact the ability of organisms to evolve and adapt.”

Evolutionary implications

While evolution can certainly generate forms with lower complexity, birds with sophisticated skeletons have seemingly developed more entrenched specializations over time. This specialization potentially hinders their ability to revert to simpler forms.

Andrew Brinkworth is a PhD student at the University of Bath and the leading author of the study. He asserts that such specialized species, due to their reduced evolutionary paths and heightened ecological specificity, are potentially more vulnerable to environmental shifts. These include habitat degradation, disruptions in food chains, and climate variations.

Ecological specialization and extinction risk

Birds with advanced skeletons not only exemplify ecological specialization but also inhabit fewer habitats and exhibit restricted foraging behaviors. This heightened specialization and the resultant decrease in diversity may escalate their susceptibility to extinction amidst environmental alterations.

Brinkworth further warns, “Our findings predict a heightened extinction risk for birds with more intricate skeletons and less diversity due to their lack of adaptability to environmental changes.”

More research needed

This revelatory study, a collaboration between the University of Bath, University of Lincoln, University College London, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is a stepping stone in the ongoing pursuit to unravel the secrets of evolution and biodiversity. The next phase of research aims to discern whether similar patterns of complexity and specialization affecting diversity are observable in other animal kingdoms as well.

Funded by the NERC GW4+ Doctoral Training Partnership, John Templeton Foundation, and BBSRC, this research not only broadens our understanding of avian evolution but also propels forward the discourse on biodiversity, adaptation, and the ongoing struggle against extinction in the face of rapid environmental changes.

The full study is published in Nature Communications by the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-25-2023
Humans have relocated Caribbean parrots for thousands of years
09-25-2023
Scientists predict a new mass extinction that will wipe out humans and all mammals
09-25-2023
Northern lights activity will intensify over the next 18 months
09-25-2023
AI can now interpret the emotional states of chickens through their noises
09-25-2023
Petting dogs and cats dramatically reduces stress
09-25-2023
Is there really life beyond Earth? AI could soon solve this mystery
09-25-2023
Study reveals the extent of microplastic contamination in the Ganges River
09-25-2023
As bird skeletons become more complex they lose diversity
09-25-2023
How do microbes return after a wildfire?
09-25-2023
Quagga mussel invasion threatens preservation of shipwrecks in the Great Lakes
09-25-2023
Contact lost with Chandrayaan-3, placing the moon mission in jeopardy
09-25-2023
Falcon 9 ties SpaceX records for most consecutive reuse rocket launches
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved