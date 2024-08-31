Atlantic and Arctic mixing is crucial for Earth's climate stability

Earth’s climate is intricately connected to the movement of ocean currents, which act as the planet’s natural thermostat by regulating temperatures and redistributing heat.

Recent scientific findings reveal the significant and often underestimated role of the interplay between Atlantic and Arctic waters in maintaining long-term climate stability through the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).

This crucial oceanic system functions like a massive conveyor belt, redistributing warm water from the tropics to the northern latitudes and returning cold water south, effectively balancing global temperatures. As a result, regions like Northern Europe, including the UK, enjoy milder climates compared to other locations at similar latitudes.

By examining extensive ocean data spanning from 1979 to 2021, scientists have gained crucial insights into how these waters mix, interact, and drive one of Earth’s most vital climate-regulating mechanisms.

The findings hold significant implications for our understanding of global warming and future climate predictions.

Making waves in ocean research

In an international collaboration, researchers from the University of Southampton, the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, the National Oceanography Centre, and Stockholm University analyzed ocean data from 1979 to 2021.

The goal was to comprehend how the intermixing of Atlantic and Arctic waters supports the AMOC.

Regulating our planet’s temperature, the AMOC is akin to a colossal ocean conveyor belt. It shuttles warm water from the tropics to the north and ferries cold water south, evenly distributing heat globally.

This mechanism ensures Northern Europe, the UK included, enjoys milder climates than other locations at the same latitude.

“The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) plays a key role in the global climate. The near-surface branch of the AMOC (upper limb) transports heat and salt northwards from the Equator, which helps to offset the atmospheric cooling at mid-latitudes (particularly central Europe, Scandinavia), moderating regional climate,” noted the study authors.

Atlantic-Arctic water mixing and climate

The researchers established that the lower limb of the AMOC is composed of 72% Atlantic waters and 28% Arctic waters. These waters reside in the deep, cold, dense part of this “conveyor belt,” flowing southward in the Atlantic Ocean.

“As warm water reaches the cooler regions of the North Atlantic, it loses heat to the atmosphere, becomes denser, and sinks to great depths,” explained study lead author Dr. Dipanjan Dey.

“While some of this dense water immediately returns south, much of it travels northward, where it mixes with colder, fresher Arctic waters in regions like the Denmark Strait. This mixing process makes the water even denser before flowing southward, contributing to the AMOC’s strength.”

The experts estimated that the mixing of Atlantic and Arctic waters is responsible for 33% of the transformation of warm, salty water into colder, fresher, and denser water, while 67% is attributed to interactions between the ocean and the atmosphere.

Ocean circulation and climate

The breakthrough study significantly challenges previous assumptions that mainly focused on heat loss in specific areas, overlooking the critical role of Atlantic-Arctic water mixing.

The findings allow us to better understand the complex relationship between climate, ocean circulation, and global warming.

Study co-author Professor Robert Marsh noted that the increased stratification of water due to ocean surface warming reduces the crucial mixing between Atlantic and Arctic waters. This weakening can lead to an overall slowdown of the circulation, resulting in climatic ramifications globally.

The repercussions of a weaker, shallower AMOC would be profound. The ripple effects would lead to colder temperatures in Northern Europe, more rapid sea level rise along the eastern coast of the United States, and accelerated climate change due to a shortened carbon dioxide retention time in the ocean.

Predicting future climate scenarios

Dr. Dey emphasized the importance of accurately representing these water mixing processes in climate models for better prediction of future climate scenarios.

He further noted the urgency of addressing global warming to avoid potential tipping points, where the circulation could significantly slow down, or even collapse.

The research offers us a fresh perspective – underlining the complex interplay between our climate and global ocean circulation processes, and the vital need to mitigate global warming.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

