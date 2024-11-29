Becoming more physically active could add 11 years to your life

Imagine being able to add years to your life with just a little bit of physical activity. This is not a pipe dream.

Researchers from Griffith University have conducted a new study that found raising the level of movement may make a significant difference in extending one’s lifespan.

The researchers concluded that being as active as the top 25 percent of the population could help someone over 40 live for five extra years. That’s equivalent to gaining an extra half-decade just by making movement a regular part of your day.

Whether it’s a daily walk, a cycling routine, or even taking the stairs more often, the path to a longer, healthier life is surprisingly accessible.

Physically active people live longer

Physical activity has long been known to improve health, but estimates on the specific benefits of different activity levels have varied.

This recent study used accelerometry – a more precise method than traditional surveys – to track physical activity levels across populations.

The findings? The benefits of physical activity were about twice as robust as previously believed.

According to the study, the most active quarter of individuals had a 73% lower risk of death compared to their least active counterparts. For the least physically active, even small changes could make a massive difference.

“A single, one-hour walk could potentially return a benefit of around six additional hours of life,” said lead researcher Professor Lennert Veerman.

Potential in the least physically active people

Professor Veerman emphasized the opportunity of physical activity – particularly for the least active segment of the population.

“If the least active quartile of the population over age 40 were to increase their activity level to that of the most active quartile, however, they might live, on average, about 11 years longer,” he explained.

While those who are already highly active may not see significant additional benefits, for others, the equivalent of just under three hours of walking per day could be transformative.

“This is not an unreasonable prospect, as 25% of the population is already doing it,” Veerman noted.

Physical inactivity rivals smoking

The research team suggested that inactivity could rival smoking in terms of its health risks.

With other studies finding that each cigarette can take 11 minutes off a smoker’s life, the implications for doing some physical activity are profound.

Dr. Veerman highlighted the underestimated potential of exercise. “If there’s something you could do to more than halve your risk of death, physical activity is enormously powerful,” he said.

Building a healthier future

The findings also highlight the importance of creating environments that encourage movement.

For example, walkable neighborhoods and accessible cycling paths could promote activity, reduce healthcare pressures, and improve environmental sustainability.

This study from Griffith University reinforces the need for governments to revisit national physical activity guidelines.

The message is clear: even modest increases in movement can unlock extraordinary health benefits and transform societal well-being.

Global implications of physical activity

The benefits of becoming more physically active extend beyond individual health. On a global scale, promoting active lifestyles could reduce the burden of chronic diseases, lower healthcare costs, and even combat climate change.

As cities around the world grapple with rising rates of sedentary behavior, the study’s findings offer a powerful incentive to invest in infrastructure that encourages movement.

Studies have shown that active commuters often report better mental health and lower rates of chronic illnesses, making this a win-win for both personal and planetary health.

Bringing movement into the workplace

This study also shines a light on how workplaces can make a difference. Let’s face it, many of us spend most of our day sitting at a desk – barely moving.

But what if workplaces could encourage healthier habits? Small changes like standing desks, walking meetings, or even rewards for taking the stairs could make a big impact.

Not only would this help employees stay healthier, but it could also make work more enjoyable.

Studies show that moving more can reduce stress, boost energy levels, and even help with focus.

By creating spaces that make it easier to stay active, companies could help employees feel better and be more productive.

The full study is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–