Biodiversity loss linked to agricultural trade is alarmingly high

When we munch on tropical fruits like bananas or dab some shea butter cream onto our skin, we rarely think about how these products traveled thousands of miles to reach our hands. The journey of these agricultural goods comes with a heavier price for our planet’s biodiversity than we ever thought.

A new study published in the journal Nature Sustainability reveals that exporting agricultural products from tropical regions to major global markets is three times more harmful to biodiversity than previously estimated.

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and ETH Zurich analyzed agricultural exports from 1995 to 2022 and linked these activities to significant biodiversity loss in producing countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Madagascar.

Agricultural trade and biodiversity loss

While it is well understood that intensive land use in tropical regions adversely affects biodiversity, the study highlights how international trade exacerbates this issue. Past assumptions attributed 20-30% of biodiversity loss in tropical regions to agricultural exports.

However, the research team, led by Livia Cabernard, Stephan Pfister, and Stefanie Hellweg, discovered that over 90% of the biodiversity loss during the study period was linked to international trade.

“This is an alarming finding, as the threat to global biodiversity per square meter in tropical regions is a hundred times higher than in the importing countries,” said Cabernard, a professor of Sustainability Assessment of Food and Agricultural Systems at TUM.

Advanced modeling brings new insights

The researchers used a novel model that integrates satellite data to track land-use changes and their ecological impacts over time.

Unlike older models, which often ignored fallow areas, this approach considered long-term species loss and ecosystem recovery time. The model also mapped trade flows, showing the direct connection between agricultural exports and land-use changes.

The findings are stark: over 80% of land-use changes in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific region during the study period were due to agricultural exports, driving significant biodiversity loss.

Leading importers of these products include China (26%), the U.S. (21%), the Middle East (13%), and Europe (8%).

Hotspots of biodiversity loss

The study identified Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and Madagascar as hotspots of species loss. In these regions, the conversion of natural habitats into agricultural land has been particularly destructive.

Brazil and Madagascar : Land conversion predominantly supports livestock grazing.

: Land conversion predominantly supports livestock grazing. Indonesia : Rice and oilseed cultivation, particularly palm oil, drives habitat loss.

: Rice and oilseed cultivation, particularly palm oil, drives habitat loss. Mexico: The main exports are vegetables, nuts, and fruits, all contributing to biodiversity decline.

Consequences of outsourcing agriculture

For importing countries, outsourcing agricultural production has reduced local biodiversity impacts. Countries like Spain, Italy, Greece, and the U.S. have seen gains in conservation and restoration due to decreased domestic land use for agriculture. However, this comes at a global cost.

While biodiversity losses tied to domestic consumption have decreased in exporting countries like Brazil and Mexico, overall biodiversity loss has surged due to increased agricultural exports.

“The connections between global trade and biodiversity loss are highly complex but of great importance. We need to think about environmental impacts on a global scale and combine various measures to develop effective levers,” said Cabernard.

Balancing biodiversity and the agricultural trade

The researchers emphasize that mitigating biodiversity loss requires a multi-faceted approach.

“Supporting domestic agriculture in countries like Germany and Switzerland, ensuring transparent supply chains, and pricing that reflects ecological damage would be important steps to avoid species loss in these hotspots,” noted Cabernard.

Transparent supply chains and ecological pricing could incentivize sustainable practices in agriculture. Importing countries must also adopt policies that reduce reliance on tropical regions for agricultural imports, prioritizing biodiversity conservation globally.

Supporting sustainable agricultural practices

The study’s findings highlight the need for global cooperation in addressing biodiversity loss. By reevaluating trade policies and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, countries can minimize the ecological toll of their consumption.

The intricate connections between agricultural trade and biodiversity demand innovative solutions to safeguard ecosystems in tropical regions.

This research from TUM and ETH Zurich serves as a critical reminder of the global responsibility to protect biodiversity and promote sustainable trade practices.

The study is published in the journal Nature Sustainability.

