Birds are moving north and breeding earlier in a changing climate

Let’s face it, the world is warming up, and climate change, whether we like it or not, is affecting everything around us. Birds from North America are quite alarmingly showing us how they’re feeling the heat rise.

Their response? Well, birds have three main tricks up their wings: trotting towards the north, soaring up to higher altitudes, and tweaking their annual breeding cycles, or what we scientists prefer calling – making phenological changes.

Bird’s eye view of climate change

Researchers at UCLA set out to study the issue from all angles. They have spent 27 years examining data from 311 land-based species to understand how birds deal with climate change.

The results were startling, especially when they saw how these species were using all three strategies collectively.

Adaptation, but at what pace?

While our avian friends seem to be taking a similar approach to change – moving away from the heat, they aren’t adapting fast enough.

According to the study, the adjustments made by these creatures barely cover a mere one-third of what’s necessary to cope with the speed at which our world is warming up.

The research was led by Monte Neate-Clegg, an ecologist at UCLA who sheds some light on the findings. “The amount of temperature tracking in birds that we’ve seen, 64% is due to phenology tracking alone,” he said.

Early breeding due to climate change

On average, our feathered friends have started breeding 0.08 days earlier. That’s their way of dealing with a rise of one degree Celsius.

The experts believe this is easier and more efficient than moving 1,000 kilometers up north or climbing a few hundred meters in elevation every time there’s a change in their habitat.

“This is a response we’ve hypothesized before, particularly for birds from California,” said Morgan Tingley, a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology.

“But now, for the first time, we can see how animals are using multiple ways simultaneously to adapt to climate change, and shifting the timing of key life events may just be one of the first and easiest options.”

Birds moving in climate change

The study found that on average, birds are moving a small distance spatially: just 1.1 kilometers per year towards the north and 1.2 meters per year upward. But of course, such averages always hide surprising variations.

Here are the odd ones out in the flock: the lesser goldfinch is on a faster track north and breeding earlier than most. And then we have the black phoebe, oddly shifting south and downward, probably due to urbanization, precipitation changes, and habitat availability.

So, while some are keeping up with the temperature changes completely, others are partially doing so, and some are even moving counterintuitively.

The role of habitat in bird adaptation

Habitat plays a crucial role in how birds adapt to climate change. The availability of suitable environments can either facilitate or hinder their ability to move northward or gain altitude.

For example, many birds are limited by urban development, which fragments their habitats and can make it challenging for them to find new nesting grounds.

Additionally, alterations in vegetation due to changing temperatures affect food sources, thereby impacting breeding success. As habitats shift, so too must birds, but this transition is fraught with obstacles, leading to concerns about future population viability.

Human impact: A double-edged sword

While birds are showing remarkable adaptability in response to climate change, human actions often complicate these efforts. Factors such as deforestation, pollution, and climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions exacerbate the challenges that birds face.

Notably, habitat conservation and restoration efforts can bolster bird populations and provide the necessary resources they need to thrive amid changes.

Yet, these initiatives must be implemented swiftly and on a large scale, as the rate of environmental change continues to outpace the natural adaptive capacities of avian species.

It is imperative that we take action to mitigate these effects and support birds in their struggle for survival in an increasingly hostile environment.

Adapting for survival: A lesson from birds

How birds adapt to climate changes is crucial to their survival, and it is equally essential for our conservation efforts.

The fact that birds are altering their breeding season timings means that we need to shift our focus not just to protect their habitats but also consider the timing of ecological events and how individual species are changing.

“In order to best target our conservation efforts, we need to know how species are and are not adapting to ongoing climate change,” noted Tingley. “While shifting the timing of nesting may help birds in the short term, if they do not move in the long term, greater conservation efforts are likely to be necessary.”

So, our winged friends are giving us not just a bird’s eye view of the ongoing climate change but also a peek into their world of adaptation under pressure. Can we, as humans, take a leaf, or rather, a feather out of their book?

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–