Birds of prey in medieval times survived on human scraps rather than hunting

Medieval Britain was a time of knights, castles, and – as new research suggests – birds of prey feasting on human leftovers.

Far from the image of noble birds of prey hunting live targets, these ancient avian species had a taste for scraps – a far more direct connection to human settlements than previously believed.

This newfound perspective challenges the romanticized view of medieval wildlife, revealing a complex relationship between humans and nature.

It also raises intriguing questions about how urban environments may have influenced bird behavior over centuries.

Strong ties to human communities

Historical evidence shows that birds of prey like red kites, buzzards, and eagles found near urban centers such as Oxford, Winchester, and London were dining primarily on leftovers rather than hunting small animals.

This surprising link between raptors and humans has been meticulously discovered by researchers delving into the dietary details of these birds.

“Historical records show medieval red kites stole food from markets and snatched morsels from people’s hands,” said Juliette Waterman, a leading researcher at the University of Reading.

“Some kites showed evidence of eating entirely human-sourced food – a diet very different from modern birds, which mainly hunt rabbits and small mammals.”

From hunting to scavenging

The absence of rabbits in Britain during medieval times might have been the impetus for these birds to alter their diets.

The research team considered this possibility as it examined the bones of 11 red kites, 18 common buzzards, and three white-tailed eagles unearthed at archaeological sites around Britain.

The conclusion? These ancient birds were likely pushed towards scavenging due to the lack of their usual prey.

The research revealed that these medieval birds bore similar chemical signatures in their bones to the humans living nearby, implying regular visits to rubbish dumps and butchery waste sites.

Timeless adaptability of medieval birds

Interestingly, this propensity to feed on human waste wasn’t confined to the rural outskirts.

Red kites from populated towns like Oxford and Winchester showed the strongest signs of consuming human waste, eating more processed food than their rural relatives.

This versatile feeding behavior is still noticeable today in the urban red kites of Reading, who make the most out of food scraps and waste found in local gardens.

This newfound insight into the adaptability and dietary habits of these birds of prey provides a valuable perspective on managing the increasing raptor populations in modern urban areas.

It also serves as a reminder that our actions and behaviors can greatly influence the wildlife living among us, and highlights the importance of fostering a positive public attitude towards these protected species.

Evolutionary insights from medieval birds

The findings on medieval birds’ scavenging habits provide valuable insights into their evolutionary flexibility.

The transition from pursuing live prey to relying on human leftovers demonstrates the resourcefulness of these birds, confirming their remarkable capacity to adapt to shifting environmental conditions.

This behavioral flexibility may have contributed to their survival and expansion across Europe during a time of significant human activity.

Researchers believe that medieval birds, much like their modern counterparts, exhibited a keen awareness of human behavior, using their proximity to settlements to secure reliable food sources.

Understanding these adaptations helps scientists draw parallels with present-day urban bird populations and their responses to human-driven environmental changes.

Lessons for modern conservation

The study of medieval birds also offers important lessons for contemporary conservation efforts.

As urban areas continue to expand, birds of prey increasingly rely on human-provided food sources, such as waste from households and restaurants.

While this has allowed some species, like red kites, to thrive in urban settings, it also presents new challenges, including dependence on processed foods and potential health risks from human waste.

Conservationists can use historical data to develop better strategies for managing bird populations in urban environments, ensuring a balance between human activities and wildlife needs.

By promoting public awareness and responsible waste management, society can create a more sustainable coexistence with these remarkable scavengers.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Archaeological Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–