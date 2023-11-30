Weather extremes
11-29-2023

California’s weather extremes found in 600-year-old tree rings

Earth.com staff writer

Researchers from Cornell University have investigated the climate history of the San Joaquin Valley. The study reveals a climate marked by intense weather extremes of droughts and floods.

For the investigation, the researchers used tree ring data from over 600 years to reconstruct an extensive record of weather and streamflow scenarios. 

Weather extremes

This innovative research method, which combined paleoclimatic data with synthetic weather generation, ultimately provides a new lens through which to prepare for climate-related risks.

The study sheds light on the weather extremes that have historically plagued the San Joaquin Valley in central California. These climate extremes include prolonged periods of both drought and floods, surpassing anything recorded in recent history in terms of severity and duration.

Broader implications 

The study insights are particularly important given the valley’s status as a major agricultural center and a crucial source of produce for the nation.

Over the last few years, the region has seen a wild swing between severe drought and significant atmospheric rivers. This makes the valley a bellwether for the climate hazards that are facing the rest of California and much of the world, noted study co-senior author Patrick Reed, professor of Engineering at Cornell.

Critical insights

One of the key findings of the study is the role of natural variability in influencing short-term weather extremes. However, human-induced climate change becomes a significant factor over periods exceeding 30 years. 

The last six centuries have witnessed prolonged phases of heavy rainfall and severe drought that can persist for decades. 

Surprisingly, the severity of droughts in the past 30 years rivals some of the worst in the 600-year record, but with a slightly shorter duration. The experts noted that hydroclimatic risks may be underestimated when they are based exclusively on modern records.

Natural variability

One of the most significant implications of this research is its potential impact on policy and planning. 

“Folks typically want to separate out internal variability versus climate change, just to get a sense of the signal change with anthropogenic warming,” said Professor Reed. 

“But when we’re planning in complex water systems, both are occurring. And we need a sense of what happens when they come together. And what happens is we get extremes we’ve never seen. This opens the envelope of plausible futures in a much wider sense.”

Study implications 

The study suggests that the convergence of natural variability and anthropogenic climate change is likely to result in more frequent, severe, and protracted flood and drought extremes than have been seen in the past 600 years. 

The research provides invaluable insights into California’s climate history and serves as a crucial tool for future climate resilience planning.

The study was supported by a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship. The results are published in Earth’s Future, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-29-2023
California’s weather extremes found in 600-year-old tree rings
11-29-2023
Solar flares will pummel Earth as the sunspot cycle reaches its peak
11-29-2023
Air pollution from fossil fuels kills 5 million people each year
11-29-2023
Earth's rotation is shifting towards a 25-hour day
11-29-2023
Odyssey orbiter captures unprecedented images of Mars
11-29-2023
Rare six-planet star system moves in strange, perfect synchrony
11-29-2023
Which came first, bee venom or bee stingers?
11-29-2023
For the first time, astronomers discover planet formation in another galaxy
11-29-2023
'Super power' of a tropical flower will improve drug discovery
11-29-2023
Eight lifestyle choices identified that can reduce cancer risk by 30%
11-29-2023
Today's ocean oxygen levels may have cascading impacts
11-29-2023
Traffic pollution has an immediate, harmful impact on blood pressure
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved