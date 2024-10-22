Can a four-day work week boost happiness and productivity?

Four days and a 48-hour work week – that’s all it took to change the lives of employees across Germany. A paradigm shift, some might say, towards a future where work and life don’t tug at different ends of your day but coexist harmoniously.

The result? Increased well-being with no dent in productivity.

Four-day work week

In 2024, Professor Dr. Julia Backmann from the University of Münster, along with Dr. Felix Hoch, conducted a trial to examine the effects of a reduced work week. They asked a simple question – Can a shorter week make us happier without compromising productivity?

“The four-day week led to a significant positive change in life satisfaction, which was mainly due to the additional free time,” said Dr. Backmann.

The employees’ desire to spend more time with families dropped from 64% before the trial to 50% after the four-day week was introduced.

Participating in the four-day work week

Overall, 45 organizations across a range of sectors joined this six-month pilot project conducted by the Berlin consultancy Intraprenör and the organization 4 Day Week Global.

Carsten Meier, co-initiator of the pilot project and Managing Director of Intraprenör, was closely involved in presenting the research alongside Dr. Backmann.

The study aimed to explore the potential effects of a four-day work week on employee health, employer attractiveness, and the future direction of work.

But another question loomed large – What would it mean for productivity?

The productivity puzzle

Here’s a surprising finding from the study – a dip in working hours didn’t spell doom for productivity.

“Although there were slight increases in key financial performance indicators such as turnover and profit, these were not significantly different from the previous year. Nevertheless, the unchanged key metrics indicate possible productivity gains despite the reduced working hours,” explained Dr. Backmann.

The survey results revealed an interesting fact: both employees and top management noticed an increase in productivity. The secret? Reducing distractions, streamlining processes, and altering meeting culture.

Over 60% cited these changes while more than 50% reduced the frequency and length of internal meetings. A quarter even incorporated new digital tools to enhance efficiency.

Health & happiness report

Apart from an incremental upswing in productivity, the four-day week also had positive impacts on employee health.

According to Dr. Backmann, significant improvements were noted in the mental and physical well-being of the workforce with reports of less stress and burnout symptoms. Daily activity levels increased, and employees slept an average of 38 minutes longer each week than those in the control group.

Impact on organizational health

Although the data showed a slight reduction in monthly sick days, the difference was not statistically significant compared to the previous year.

Also, the four-day week didn’t seem to influence environmentally conscious behavior or carbon footprint.

But here’s the silver lining – more than 70% of the participating organizations indicated that they would like to continue with the four-day week experiment, implying a positive direction towards a future of balanced, satisfied workforces.

Further research is needed

As the trial concluded, the insights prompted both awe and further inquiry. Key lessons emerged surrounding the management of time, the empowerment of employees, and the recalibration of work systems.

Organizations saw the necessity of redefining goals and aligning them with employee wellness, thereby fostering an environment conducive to both innovation and satisfaction.

However, Dr. Backmann acknowledges that this research is merely a stepping stone. Future studies are essential to delve deeper into industry-specific impacts and long-term sustainability.

Questions about logistical reshuffling, potential disparity across different sectors, and its effect on global competition remain open fields for exploration.

Achieving work-life harmony

Imagining a future from the trial’s vantage point paints a compelling picture of work-life harmony.

Advocates believe that refining the four-day week could be a harbinger for broader societal changes – reduced urban congestion, a positive shift in environmental impacts, and greater societal equity through enhanced job opportunities.

The experiment invites policymakers and business leaders to rethink the archetypal structure of working hours and forge paths that prioritize quality of life alongside economic progress.

Embracing such transformative approaches could redefine our professional landscape, steering us towards a sustainable and enriching coexistence in the fabric of modern life.

Significance of the study

The research from the University of Münster involved thorough data collection – interviews, quantitative surveys, and physiological measurements using smartwatch devices and stress hormone cortisol in hair samples.

The organizations themselves decided how they wanted to implement the four-day week and gathered experiences and insights.

So, could a four-day week be our future? This experiment seems to hint positively. But remember, like with anything new, there were exceptions and bumps along the way.

Who wouldn’t want a future that values well-being just as much, if not more, than productivity?

The study is published on the Münster website.

—–

—–