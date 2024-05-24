Can sunbathing help you lose weight? UV radiation triggers fat burning 

Regular sun exposure might act as a natural fat burner, according to a recent study. It’s commonly believed that people are less hungry on sunny days, and now researchers have found an explanation. UV radiation lowers hunger hormones but increases norepinephrine, a stress hormone that breaks down fat and converts white fat, which stores energy, into brown fat, which burns energy.

This study, conducted on mice by dermatologists at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea, showed that UV exposure led to increased norepinephrine, preventing weight gain even with higher calorie intake.

Harnessing the benefits of UV rays

According to the experts, these findings could lead to new ways to harness the benefits of UV rays for treating obesity without increasing cancer risk. However, they caution against using tanning beds or excessive sun exposure due to the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma.

“This study elucidates the mechanism by which UV exposure can increase appetite while inhibiting weight gain,” said lead author Jin Ho Chung, a dermatologist at Seoul National University Hospital.

“Notably, the fact that UV radiation lowers leptin levels and increases norepinephrine, thereby promoting the browning of subcutaneous fat and increasing energy expenditure, provides a groundbreaking clue for the development of obesity treatment strategies.”

UV radiation enhances fat breakdown

The study showed that mice exposed to UV radiation for 12 weeks, whether on a normal or high-fat diet, did not gain weight. UV radiation increased norepinephrine levels, enhancing fat breakdown and converting white fat to brown fat, which burns energy to produce heat.

Despite an increased appetite, the mice’s bodies converted the extra energy to heat rather than storing it as fat. Thus, UV exposure impacts energy metabolism and homeostasis processes beyond just skin effects.

Safe methods to replicate the positive effects

The researchers plan to develop new strategies to mimic UV radiation’s effects without the associated risks. “Because UV exposure can accelerate skin aging and promote skin cancer, it is advisable to minimize UV exposure and protect the skin with sunscreen,” said co-author Dong Hun Lee, a dermatologist at the same institution.

These findings, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, offer insights that could lead to new treatments for obesity and better metabolic regulation, emphasizing the broader role of UV exposure in the body’s energy management systems. Further studies aim to develop safe methods to replicate the positive effects of UV exposure without the harmful consequences.

Additional benefits of UV radiation

UV radiation plays a crucial role in the synthesis of vitamin D in the skin, which is vital for bone health, immune function, and reducing inflammation.

Sunlight exposure, which includes UV light, can enhance mood and energy levels by boosting the release of serotonin in the brain. UV radiation is also used therapeutically to treat various skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, jaundice, and acne through controlled exposure.

Additionally, UV light has powerful disinfection capabilities, effectively killing bacteria and viruses, making it widely utilized in water purification and medical sanitation. It helps in regulating the body’s circadian rhythms, promoting healthy sleep patterns.

In the agricultural sector, UV radiation influences the growth, development, and flowering times of plants, showcasing its broader ecological impacts. These benefits underscore the importance of balancing safe UV exposure with protective measures to harness its positive effects.

More about obesity

Obesity is a complex condition characterized by an excessive amount of body fat, which can significantly impact health. It is typically defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The causes of obesity are multifaceted, including genetic, behavioral, metabolic, and hormonal influences.

Obesity is a major risk factor for several chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and certain cancers. It also increases the likelihood of developing sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, and liver disease.

Obesity rates have been rising globally, making it a major public health challenge. This trend is fueled by a shift towards higher intake of energy-dense foods that are high in fat and sugars, and a decrease in physical activity due to the increasingly sedentary nature of many forms of work, changing modes of transportation, and increasing urbanization.

