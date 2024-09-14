Cannabis use is on the rise among older adults

We’ve entered an age when a once demonized plant is experiencing a resurgence in acceptance. It’s an era of fading misconceptions and growing understanding. Just as the scent of change permeates the air, so too does the aroma of cannabis among older adults.

Age: No barrier to cannabis use

Older adults are not hiding their affinity for the herb. A recent study by the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that 21% of individuals aged 50 and above have used some form of cannabis in the past year.

THC, the component that gives cannabis its distinguishing “buzz,” is a common ingredient in products ranging from edibles to topical creams.

Older adults using cannabis

What’s fascinating is the consistency of these cannabis ventures. More than half of the respondents admitted to frequent use, with 12% of adults aged 50 and above admitting to monthly use.

The study showed that individuals aged 50-64, those in lesser health, or in lower-income households were more likely to report monthly cannabis use.

What is driving the trend?

The question beckons, “why”? Many older adults turn to cannabis for sleep aid (68%), pain relief (63%), mental health support (53%), or simply to unwind or feel at ease (81%).

However, this newfound endorsement of cannabis comes with its share of hitches. The most concerning results disclose that 20% of annual users admitted to driving within two hours of usage.

This percentage jumps to a startling 27% among monthly users. In addition, nearly half of frequent users have not discussed their use with healthcare professionals.

Growing risk of cannabis

Dr. Erin E. Bonar is a psychologist affiliated with IHPI, the U-M Addiction Center, and the U-M Injury Prevention Center.

“With some form of cannabis use now legalized in 38 states and on the ballot this November in several others, and the federal rescheduling process under way, cannabis use is likely to grow,” noted Dr. Bonar.

“But as this poll shows, it is not risk-free, and more attention is needed to identify and reduce those risks.”

Changing beliefs on cannabis

Dr. Bonar emphasized the need for heightened public awareness. With their knowledge of cannabis rooted in the past, older adults may not realize the changes in potency and addictive potential of modern cannabis.

This gap is reflected in the finding that 21% of older adults do not believe cannabis is any stronger now than it was two to three decades ago. Over a quarter were unaware of the possibility of cannabis addiction.

For those who use cannabis, especially those who use it frequently, poll director Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren said the findings show the importance of communicating with a health care provider about their use.

Only 56% of monthly users have had this conversation with their doctor. Such discussions can help spot risky drug interactions and early indications of dependence.

Signs of dependence

Cannabis dependence is more common than perceived. In the study, 22% of monthly users increased their consumption to achieve the desired effect, and 21% reported a decreased effect from the same amount.

Furthermore, 17% increased the frequency or quantity of cannabis use and 13% reported strong cravings or desires to use THC-rich cannabis.

Dr. Kullgren, a primary care physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and associate professor of internal medicine at U-M, emphasized the need for transparency about cannabis use. Such dialogue could help avoid unexpected drug interactions and diagnose potential signs of dependence.

Navigating the landscape of cannabis policy

The evolving landscape of cannabis legislation remains a decisive factor in its acceptance and usage among older adults.

As more states and countries relax legal restrictions, there is an increasing need for policies that also address the healthcare needs of the aging population. These policies must provide a solid framework for healthcare professionals to guide patients safely and foster informed use.

The delicate balance between enabling access and ensuring safety highlights the urgency for comprehensive public health guidelines and educational initiatives.

As legislation advances, policymakers must consider the unique needs of seniors who often utilize cannabis for therapeutic purposes.

Pathway to future research

As federal cannabis restrictions shift, research constraints may relax, potentially paving the way for more clinical trials involving cannabis products and human participants.

In conclusion, while the acceptance and use of cannabis are on the rise, it is crucial we do so responsibly.

Regular communication with healthcare providers, awareness of risks, understanding potential dependencies, and staying updated with the latest research are key elements to focus on.

The report is published by National Poll on Healthy Aging.

