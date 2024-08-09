Cannabis use directly linked to head and neck cancer

The world today is more understanding – and embracing – of cannabis use than it has ever been before. Oddly enough, the green herb with its distinctive odor has quickly jumped the ranks from a controversial substance to an almost celebrated component of pop culture.

However, like with most things too good to be true, it may have a darker side. New research unveils that cannabis, while soothing in its allure, might be hiding some not-so-chill health risks in its smoke puffs — namely, an elevated likelihood of developing head and neck cancer!

Cancer connection to cannabis

The study that lets this cat out of the bag was led by Dr. Niels Kokot, a reputable head and neck surgeon from the USC Head and Neck Center, an integral part of Keck School of Medicine at USC.

“This is one of the first studies — and the largest that we know of to date — to associate head and neck cancer with cannabis use,” said Niels Kokot, MD, a head and neck surgeon with the USC Head and Neck Center and senior author of the study.

“The detection of this risk factor is important because head and neck cancer may be preventable once people know which behaviors increase their risk.”

Numbers that demand attention

The study finds that individuals with cannabis use disorder (in simpler words, a dependency on the drug) are about 3.5 to 5 times more prone to develop head and neck cancer compared to non-users.

These digits are not just mathematical concoctions. They represent real, breathing people whose lives could take a nose-dive because of their affinity for cannabis.

Head and neck cancer, the unwelcome sixth most common type of cancer worldwide, encompasses malignancies that manifest in the mouth, pharynx, larynx, oropharynx (which includes the tongue, tonsils, and back of the throat), and the neighboring salivary glands.

The study suggests that the link between cannabis use disorder and increased head and neck cancer risks holds true across different demographics – age, gender, ethnicity – making it all the more chilling.

Cannabis smoke and cancer risk

So, what is the true villain in this narrative? Our researchers point to the smoke produced when cannabis is ignited.

While many people view cannabis as entirely safe, it is critical to acknowledge that both cannabis and tobacco smoke may represent different aspects of the same challenge.

Each contains a complex array of harmful chemicals, including tar and various carcinogens, which can disrupt the intricate structure of DNA and contribute to inflammation in the tissues of the head and neck.

Over time, this cumulative damage could lead to serious health concerns, including cancer.

Understanding the impact of these substances on our health is essential, as it empowers us to make informed choices about their use and underscores the need for further research into their long-term effects on the body.

Cannabis vs. tobacco

The analogy between cannabis and tobacco is vital, primarily when many individuals consider cannabis as a safer alternative.

However, the findings from this research could turn the tables, indicating that cannabis may carry similar, if not higher, risks when it comes to head and neck cancers.

“Cannabis smoking is typically unfiltered and involves deeper inhalation compared to tobacco,” Kokot emphasized. “Additionally, cannabis burns at a higher temperature than tobacco, increasing the risk of cancer-causing inflammation.”

Need for more research

This doesn’t imply it’s the end of the road. The study reiterates the need for more extensive research work, especially as cannabis is becoming a global mainstay.

The researchers hope to sprinkle awareness about potential risks tied to cannabis use while continuing their quest for more concrete findings.

Smoke signal for the world

With cannabis topping the charts as the most frequently used illicit substance globally, the study’s findings could send ripples throughout the world.

As more regions contemplate making cannabis legal, these health risks should be on the table of discussion too.

Remember that when it comes to cannabis (or anything else, for that matter), informed decisions are your best bet.

This study is a wake-up call for us to stay updated about likely consequences, particularly when they are as severe as head and neck cancer.

Cancer and the future of cannabis

The link between cannabis use and head and neck cancer represents a crucial finding that warrants careful consideration.

As cannabis becomes increasingly mainstream, this study underscores the necessity of understanding the potential risks linked to its use.

How might these findings influence our choices regarding health and wellness?

As research progresses, it is essential for individuals to reflect on these insights, prioritizing their long-term health and well-being in an informed manner.

By fostering a deeper awareness of such critical issues, we can better navigate the complexities of our choices and their implications for our lives.

The full study was published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

—–

