Carrots may help manage diabetes by improving gut health

The humble carrot may be more powerful than we realized. Beyond its culinary versatility, this nutrient-rich root vegetable is gaining attention for its potential health benefits. Recent research suggests that carrots could play a significant role in the fight against type 2 diabetes.

The study was conducted by a team of experts from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), Odense University Hospital, and the University of Copenhagen.

The researchers found that carrots boost the body’s regulation of blood sugar levels and have a beneficial influence on gut bacteria.

What is type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a widespread and growing public health concern, impacting millions of people worldwide.

Characterized by the body’s inability to effectively use insulin, this chronic condition can lead to serious complications including heart disease, kidney damage, nerve issues, and vision loss.

The prevalence of type 2 diabetes has been steadily rising, fueled by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and increasing rates of obesity.

More than just a snack food

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with diabetes has nearly quadrupled over the past few decades – highlighting the urgent need for effective prevention, management, and treatment strategies.

Current treatments for type 2 diabetes involve dietary changes and drugs, which can be quite irritating.

The researchers propose that carrots, which are rich in bioactive compounds, may offer a natural way to complement existing treatments.

Bioactive compounds in carrots

To test their theory, the scientists placed laboratory mice with type 2 diabetes in two groups for a period of 16 weeks.

One group was fed a high fat diet that was supplemented with 10% freeze-dried powder of carrots, while the other group did not receive carrots in their diets.

The team found that mice on the carrot-enriched diet developed better regulation of blood sugar and a healthier gut microbiome.

The experts concluded that it was the bioactive compounds in carrots, such as short-chain fatty acid-promoting agents, which led to these improvements.

“Carrots altered the composition of the gut microbiome – the billions of microorganisms living in the gut that play a crucial role in digestion and health. Mice consuming carrots exhibited a healthier balance of gut bacteria,” noted Morten Kobæk Larsen, who coordinated the research project.

Carrots and gut bacteria

The mice that were fed carrots had more bacteria that ferment short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are small molecules produced when bacterial populations ferment dietary fibers.

These molecules are crucial for regulating energy metabolism and blood sugar. They play a crucial role in helping maintain homeostasis of the gut microbiota and reducing inflammation.

“Everything we eat affects the composition of gut bacteria. Consuming carrots shifts the gut bacteria towards a healthier balance, benefiting mice with type 2 diabetes,” explained Larsen.

Dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes

Carrots contain bioactive substances derived from unsaturated fatty acids that enhance cells’ ability to absorb sugar, aiding in blood sugar regulation and overall metabolic health.

Other vegetables such as parsley, celery, and parsnips contain similar compounds.

“We see carrots as a potential component of future dietary strategies for type 2 diabetes. Other vegetables in the carrot family might have similar properties,” said Lars Porskjær Christensen, a professor of analytical chemistry and natural product chemistry at SDU.

Future research directions

While the research is promising, it has not been directly applied to humans. The experts believe the next step is to conduct human clinical trials.

“Such studies are costly, and we are working to secure external funding to conduct a smaller clinical trial with carrots containing relatively high amounts of bioactive compounds,” said Christensen.

The researchers hope that this could pave the way for larger clinical studies to help provide preventative measures against type 2 diabetes.

Of course, preparation does play a part in retaining the health-promoting substances found in carrots.

“Even with prolonged frying or boiling, some bioactive compounds remain. However, raw or lightly cooked carrots seem to be the best option to retain as many beneficial compounds as possible,” concluded Christensen.

The full study was published in the journal Clinical and Translational Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–