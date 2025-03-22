Cats that like attention can soothe people during therapy

Many people assume that cats are aloof and uncooperative. The results of a new study are challenging this assumption, suggesting that certain felines might be surprisingly effective in therapy and other animal-assisted services (AAS).

Professor Patricia Pendry of Washington State University collaborated with Belgian researchers to investigate whether some cats show consistent, friendly behavior in settings that help people cope with stress and anxiety.

The study was focused on how cat personality traits might fit into therapy programs, even though dogs have historically dominated this field.

Potential of using cats in therapy

Cat-based support programs have lagged in popularity in the United States. In some parts of Europe, however, professional teams have quietly introduced cats into schools, hospitals, and community centers, with positive anecdotal feedback.

Researchers have been digging into cat behavior for years to understand how these animals communicate with people.

Cats form strong emotional bonds and may sense when someone is upset, giving them a unique way to offer comfort that differs from dogs.

Unique traits that soothe

Some therapy professionals report that cats can help clients feel less tense in stressful environments. These observations align with general findings that time spent with animals can lower heart rate and calm the nervous system.

Cats involved in certain AAS scenarios often display a gentle demeanor, especially when people are seated or in lower-energy moods.

Unlike many dogs, which may leap around or bark loudly, a calm cat can bring a sense of stillness that some individuals prefer.

Screening cats for therapy

“There’s this perception that cats just aren’t suitable for this kind of work, but our study shows that some cats may thrive in these settings,” said Pendry.

Preliminary survey results from hundreds of Belgian cat owners revealed that specific felines show high sociability, enjoy contact with new people, and display patience when handled.

This openness may make a select group of cats better suited for therapy visits, especially when multiple clients move through a room each day. Not every cat wants this much social interaction, so experts emphasize the importance of screening and ongoing monitoring.

Relieving feelings of isolation

Therapy animals have been popular at universities, where students grapple with academic pressure and homesickness. While dogs still appear most often in the U.S., a few schools in Europe have experimented with cats to provide quieter, more low-key sessions.

Institutions that tested cat therapy sessions reported enthusiastic responses from students who already favored felines at home. Practitioners say a purring cat in someone’s lap can help relieve feelings of isolation, particularly if that person is more introverted.

Welfare of therapy cats

Studies show that cats suitable for therapy may be tolerant of being picked up and transported. Researchers also note that some outgoing cats seem to handle bustling therapy spaces without hiding under tables or hissing.

This calm acceptance of new situations goes hand in hand with the animal’s own comfort level. Professionals warn that if a cat consistently appears tense, it’s better to remove them from the program for the sake of their well-being.

Even the best-suited cats can feel overwhelmed by long therapy sessions or large groups of people. More investigations are needed to explore the stress levels cats may experience during repeated interactions in different locations.

Caregivers and therapists often watch for signs of burnout in cats, such as excessive grooming or agitation. These signals can indicate that a break or a reduced workload is necessary, ensuring the cat remains comfortable.

Not all felines are a match

Some cats are extremely social, while others are content to lounge alone at home. Advocates of cat therapy stress that the idea is not to force a reluctant cat into these roles but to let the more confident ones shine.

“It’s about recognizing that some cats may genuinely enjoy this kind of interaction,” said Pendry. She pointed out that certain outgoing felines have much in common with therapy dogs.

Professional trainers rarely work with cats in the same structured way they do with dogs. Many cats in AAS programs appear to bring their natural style of greeting, which may be enough when the cat is friendly and calm.

However, some experts think basic training could reduce fear and help cats become comfortable with unusual sounds or sudden movements. Simple exercises involving handling and social exposure might give prospective therapy cats a smoother transition into these roles.

The appeal of quiet companions

Even in noisy environments like hospitals, a well-chosen cat can soothe patients who feel intimidated by hyperactive animals. This option might also support individuals who have had negative experiences with dogs and prefer a less boisterous companion.

Several cat breeds like Maine Coons and Ragdolls are sometimes described as more tolerant of human contact, though the study did not focus on specific breeds. Researchers emphasize that individual personality matters more than general breed traits.

Belgian groups appear more open to cat-based therapies, while U.S. programs remain cautious. With growing evidence, some American facilities may soon broaden their horizons and incorporate felines for special sessions.

Pet welfare organizations suggest that expansions should be slow and monitored. Collecting data on cat temperament and stress responses will help refine best practices for feline involvement in therapy settings.

Potential growth of cat therapy

Animal-assisted services can be beneficial for humans when done ethically. Cats offer a calmer approach for those who prefer their peaceful presence, which can be an ideal match in certain therapy contexts.

Nevertheless, it is vital to guard against pushing cats beyond their comfort zone. Programs that prioritize the cat’s autonomy and track their stress signals stand a better chance of a successful and humane experience.

As knowledge spreads, interested cat owners may look for ways to share their pets’ gentle nature with local organizations. Europe’s warmer reception could foreshadow gradual acceptance elsewhere, as more evidence supports feline therapy under the right conditions.

Focused research on cat well-being is a natural next step. Scientists are eager to pinpoint whether cats adapt to therapy work or whether personality traits drive success from the start.

The study is published in the journal Animals.



