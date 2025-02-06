CBD use during pregnancy has unexpected consequences

Pregnancy is a time when many expectant mothers seek ways to manage discomfort and stress. With growing interest in natural remedies, cannabidiol (CBD), a compound derived from cannabis, has gained popularity as a perceived safe option for nausea, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component of cannabis, CBD does not produce a high, leading many to assume it poses little to no risk during pregnancy.

Despite this perception, scientific research on the effects of CBD during pregnancy remains limited. Many previous studies have focused on cannabis smoke or THC exposure, leaving CBD largely unexplored.

A new study from McMaster University challenges these assumptions, revealing concerning links between CBD use and fetal development issues. These findings suggest that CBD, often considered harmless, may have unexpected consequences for both mother and child.

Potential risks of CBD in pregnancy

A team of researchers at McMaster University investigated the effects of cannabis use during pregnancy, specifically focusing on both CBD and THC.

The findings, published in eBioMedicine, highlight the potential dangers of oral cannabis consumption from early to mid-pregnancy.

The study revealed that cannabis exposure was associated with impaired fetal growth, changes in the placenta, and behavioral alterations in offspring.

Tyrah Ritchie led the study while completing her master’s degree in the Medical Sciences program at McMaster University.

“The use of cannabis during pregnancy is rising in Canada. Most previous studies focus on exposure to cannabis smoke or just the psychoactive component of cannabis (THC), leaving other cannabis ingredients and methods of consumption understudied,“ noted Ritchie.

“However, consuming cannabis orally or only using other cannabis ingredients like CBD, is often perceived as safer despite this lack of evidence. Our study is shedding light that there’s a possibility that CBD might also be harmful in the pregnancy.”

The study challenges the belief that CBD is a safe alternative to THC during pregnancy. While THC has long been linked to developmental concerns, this research suggests that CBD may also have unintended effects.

Fetal growth and placental development

The researchers examined how THC and CBD affect fetal development by administering cannabis oil to pregnant mice.

Their observations revealed that cannabis exposure resulted in smaller fetuses compared to those in the control group. This suggests that cannabis compounds may interfere with normal growth, leading to intrauterine growth restriction.

In addition to reduced fetal size, the study found that cannabis impacted the development of blood vessels that supply nutrients to the placenta.

The placenta plays a crucial role in providing oxygen and nutrients to the developing baby, and any disruption in this process could have serious consequences.

“We did see that both THC and CBD can disrupt a special type of immune cell called a Uterine NK Cell that is crucial in normal development of the placenta,“ said Ali Ashkar, professor in McMaster’s Department of Medicine and co-leader of the study.

“We also saw poor development of the arteries that help supply blood to the placenta. We’re thinking this is what is possibly disrupting the nutrient and oxygen delivery to the baby and contributing to the intrauterine grow restriction.”

Pregnancy, CBD, and offspring

Beyond physical growth, the study also examined how cannabis exposure affects offspring behavior. Researchers monitored the behavior of the mice after birth and discovered changes in aggression, activity levels, and learning ability.

These findings suggest that exposure to cannabis during pregnancy could have lasting neurological effects on the offspring.

“Oral use of THC and CBD during the pregnancy not only disrupts growth of the baby but seems to have long-term consequences as the babies were found to have changes in their behaviour later in life,” said Ritchie.

Behavioral changes in offspring highlight the possibility of cognitive and emotional challenges that may persist into adulthood.

The exact mechanisms behind these effects remain unclear, but the findings raise concerns about how cannabis interacts with the developing brain.

Need for further investigation

While this study provides critical insights, researchers emphasize the need for further investigation to fully understand the risks of CBD use during pregnancy.

The study was conducted on mice, and while animal models offer valuable information, human studies are necessary to confirm these findings.

Ritchie stresses that the growing trend of cannabis use during pregnancy should be met with caution. Many expectant mothers turn to CBD with the belief that it is safe, but without clear scientific evidence, assumptions about its harmlessness may be misleading.

Rethinking CBD use during pregnancy

The widespread perception of CBD as a natural and safe remedy has led to its increasing use among pregnant individuals.

However, this study suggests that CBD may not be as risk-free as commonly thought. The findings indicate that both THC and CBD could interfere with crucial developmental processes, affecting both physical growth and long-term behavior.

Pregnant individuals considering cannabis products should consult healthcare professionals before use. While the study does not provide definitive answers on CBD’s safety for human pregnancies, it does highlight the need for greater awareness and caution.

Funding and future research

This study was supported by The Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cancer Research, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation.

As research in this field continues, scientists aim to explore the specific mechanisms by which cannabis compounds affect pregnancy outcomes.

With increasing cannabis use worldwide, understanding its full impact on pregnancy is more important than ever. Further studies will help clarify the risks, providing expectant mothers with the information they need to make informed choices.

The study is published in the journal EBioMedicine.

