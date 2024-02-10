Chernobyl wolves have evolved resistance to cancer 

A recently released study has shed light on the extraordinary genetic adaptations of wolves within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ).

The experts found that wolves in Chernobyl have genetically altered immune systems and some level of resistance to cancer. This discovery offers invaluable insights into the mechanisms of survival in one of the world’s most hostile environments.

Meticulous research

The study, led by evolutionary biologist and ecotoxicologist Cara Love at Princeton University, marks a decade-long endeavor to unravel the mysteries of Chernobyl’s wildlife.

Love’s team embarked on expeditions to the CEZ, collecting blood samples from the resident wolves and deploying radio collars to monitor their movements and radiation exposure.

Love highlighted the significance of their approach, stating, “We get real-time measurements of where they are and how much radiation they are exposed to.”

Startling statistics

The findings from the study revealed startling statistics regarding the radiation exposure faced by the wolves, with daily doses surpassing six times the legal limit for human workers.

Despite these hazardous conditions, the wolves exhibited signs of genetic resilience, characterized by altered immune systems reminiscent of cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy.

Distinctive mutations

Furthermore, genetic analysis unveiled distinctive mutations within the wolves’ genome, suggesting a form of natural selection favoring traits conducive to cancer resistance.

This parallels previous observations among the semi-feral dog population inhabiting the CEZ, emphasizing the evolutionary pressures imposed by the radioactive landscape.

Broader implications

Love emphasized the potential implications of their findings for human health, envisioning the identification of protective mutations that could enhance cancer survival rates.

However, logistical challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions have hindered further research efforts, leaving the fate of future investigations uncertain.

Dr. Elaine Ostrander, a geneticist and co-author of the study, underscored the significance of the research. “We’ve had this golden opportunity’ to lay the groundwork for answering a crucial question: ‘How do you survive in a hostile environment like this for 15 generations?”

More about Chernobyl

Chernobyl is known for the catastrophic nuclear accident that occurred there on April 26, 1986. Located in the former Soviet Union, specifically in Ukraine near the city of Pripyat, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant experienced a massive explosion and fire in one of its four reactors, designated as Reactor No. 4.

This disaster released large quantities of radioactive particles into the atmosphere, which spread over much of the western USSR and Europe.

Cause of the disaster

The immediate cause of the Chernobyl disaster was a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel.

During a late-night safety test, which simulated a power outage to test the emergency power supply system, several critical safety systems were deliberately turned off. This led to an uncontrollable power surge that caused the reactor’s fuel elements to explode and rupture the reactor vessel, thus releasing radioactive material.

Devastating aftermath

The aftermath of the explosion was devastating. Two workers died on the night of the accident, and dozens more suffered acute radiation sickness, leading to the deaths of at least 29 people within a few weeks.

The long-term health effects, including cancer and other diseases, have affected thousands of people, though the exact number remains disputed and difficult to determine due to the widespread nature of the radiation exposure.

Disaster response

The Soviet government initially tried to hide the magnitude of the disaster, but the scale of the accident soon forced them to admit what had happened. The international community was alerted after increased radiation was detected in Sweden and other European countries.

The response to the disaster included evacuating and resettling over 300,000 people from contaminated areas and establishing an exclusion zone around the reactor, which remains in place today.

Securing the site

In the years following, a massive concrete sarcophagus was constructed to encase Reactor No. 4 and contain the radioactive materials. This was replaced by a larger, more secure structure known as the New Safe Confinement in 2016, designed to last 100 years.

Profound impacts

The Chernobyl disaster had profound impacts on the global perception of nuclear power, leading to changes in safety protocols and regulations. It also contributed to the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union due to its demonstration of the limitations of Soviet governance and the lack of transparency.

Today, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone serves as a stark reminder of the disaster, drawing tourists and researchers interested in its history and the study of its environmental recovery.

The research on Chernobyl wolves was presented at the annual meeting of the Society of Integrative and Comparative Biology in Seattle, Washington.

