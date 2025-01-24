Children who were born into poverty struggle to control their emotions

Money troubles don’t just empty wallets – they can shape young minds in ways that echo through generations. New research reveals that children born into financially struggling families tend to show more challenging behaviors throughout their poor childhood years, regardless of where they live.

The findings paint a stark picture of how economic circumstances at birth can cast long shadows over a child’s development.

Children living in poverty

Children who struggle with self-regulation often face difficulties forming friendships, experience poor academic performance, and display reduced cognitive abilities.

Over time, these challenges can contribute to a cycle of disadvantage, leading to high school dropouts, unemployment, and poor financial management.

The study emphasizes that economic status at birth plays a significant role in shaping a child’s behavioral development, regardless of the neighborhood in which they grow up.

However, for children from wealthier families, the environment matters more. At age three, children from affluent families who lived in poor neighborhoods displayed similar behavioral challenges as their low-income peers.

Economic status at birth

The link between childhood poverty and behavioral problems is well established. But this study goes further, showing that these effects persist throughout childhood and adolescence.

“We know that family socioeconomic status affects children’s development a lot,” said Soobin Kim, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at UGA’s School of Social Work.

“The major takeaway of this paper is that children born into poor families have consistently higher rates of behavior problems throughout their first 15 years of life than children who were born into not poor families. But we also highlight how living in a poor neighborhood can influence kids from wealthier families too.”

For children born into low-income households, behavior problems remain a constant challenge, regardless of where they grow up. But for children from wealthier families, their neighborhood has a significant impact.

When children from high-income families live in poor neighborhoods, they exhibit increased behavioral issues at a young age. However, as they grow older and interact with broader social groups, the influence of their environment diminishes.

Impact of poverty on children’s development

Growing up in poverty does not just affect a child’s behavior in the short term. It has long-lasting effects on their educational attainment, mental health, and access to essential resources.

Children from low-income families are less likely to complete school, more likely to experience crime, and often struggle with mental health conditions due to increased stress at home. These disadvantages create additional barriers, making it even harder for them to break free from poverty as adults.

One of the major challenges for children in low-income families is access to quality healthcare and education. Without proper medical care, childhood illnesses can go untreated, which can also affect development.

Limited access to early childhood education means that many children from poor backgrounds start school already behind their peers, and they struggle with literacy, numeracy, and social skills. These initial gaps can widen over time, making it difficult for disadvantaged children to catch up.

Poor families and child development

The effects of poverty do not stop at external resources. They also influence family dynamics and parenting styles. Parents facing financial insecurity often experience high levels of stress, which can affect how they interact with their children.

When parents worry about paying bills, putting food on the table, or keeping a stable job, they may struggle to provide emotional support and engage in positive parenting.

Parents in financial distress are more likely to adopt stricter, more controlling parenting methods in an attempt to maintain order. While discipline is necessary, overly strict or authoritarian parenting can sometimes backfire. Instead of promoting good behavior, it may lead to increased rebellion and misbehavior in children.

In addition, parents with financial concerns may have less time and energy to participate in their children’s education.

They may work long hours or multiple jobs, leaving little time for school involvement, homework help, or extracurricular activities. This lack of parental engagement can negatively impact children’s academic progress and social development.

“When children are very young, children and their families are highly affected by the lack of safety and resources in poor neighborhoods,” said Kim.

Creating equal opportunities

Addressing disparities in both family income and neighborhood conditions is crucial for ensuring all children have an equal opportunity to succeed. The researchers emphasize that tackling resource shortages at an early age is the key to preventing long-term developmental disadvantages.

Expanding programs like Head Start, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services initiative that supports early childhood education, could help reduce behavioral differences between children from contrasting economic backgrounds.

By providing access to quality daycare, preschool, and early learning opportunities, these programs equip children with the foundational skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Older children from poor background

For older children, school social workers play a crucial role in promoting strong peer relationships and creating a sense of belonging. Social workers can provide emotional support, mediate conflicts, and help students navigate the challenges that come with growing up in poverty.

Schools that invest in mental health support services and after-school programs can also help at-risk children to build positive relationships and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

Anti-poverty initiatives aimed at supporting families need to start early. By addressing developmental and environmental gaps from infancy, society can help children from low-income backgrounds overcome obstacles and achieve better long-term outcomes.

Breaking the cycle for future generations

The findings highlight an urgent need to address childhood poverty and its far-reaching consequences.

While children from wealthier families may experience temporary behavioral challenges if they live in disadvantaged neighborhoods, children born into poverty face consistent obstacles throughout their first 15 years of life.

By investing in early intervention programs, supporting struggling families, and creating safer, resource-rich communities, society can help level the playing field. Every child deserves the chance to reach their full potential, regardless of the circumstances into which they are born.

Addressing the root causes of childhood poverty is not just about improving individual lives – it is about creating a stronger, more equitable society for future generations.

The study is published in the Journal of Social Service Research.

