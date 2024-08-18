Extreme heat is now the reality for nearly half a billion children

Picture a world where summer afternoons commonly register 95 degrees Fahrenheit, where the once coveted sunny weather now carries a grim undertone of extreme heat, and where the robust laughter of children at play has given way to lethargy and discomfort. That’s where we’ve unfortunately wound up – thanks to climate change.



Brought to light by a recent United Nations (UN) report, this escalating threat has put nearly half a billion children worldwide against double, sometimes triple, the number of extreme heat days their grandparents once endured.

Unwelcome guest: Extreme heat

UNICEF, the child welfare wing of the UN, reports that one in every five children – totaling an alarming 466 million kids worldwide – live in areas that register “at least double the number of extremely hot days every year” compared to statistics from six decades ago.

This is pinning our little ones under a scorching spotlight, over twice as often as their predecessors.

Vulnerability of children to extreme heat

The news, as shared by UNICEF advocacy chief Lily Caprani, gets more heart-wrenching. Children, unlike adults, are much more prone to the perils of extreme heat, and this leaves pregnant women and the future generations they carry equally at risk. “The bodies of young children are not like little adults,” said Caprani.

Did you know, extreme temperatures can lead to schools shutting down, depriving kids of their right to education? In 2024 alone, at least 80 million children faced this setback.

Global heatmap

To quantify this phenomenon, UNICEF compared the number of days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit in the 2020-2024 period with data from the 1960s. The results are nothing short of alarming.

Children in West and Central Africa bear the brunt of the blistering heat, with 123 million children or 39 percent of the kids in the region experiencing a third of the year under 95-degree or higher temperature.

And then there’s Mali, where, with limited access to air conditioning and recurring blackouts affecting the use of fans, over 200 days per year are recorded with temperatures of 95 degrees or higher.

Latin American children are not far behind, with 48 million children facing double the number of extreme heat days as compared to 60 years ago.

Consequences of extreme heat for children

The rising temperature carries more than mere discomfort. “Children are fragile and they breathe very quickly. They can’t even sweat like an adult does. They are much more vulnerable to heat stress and it can be literally deadly,” said Caprani.

High temperatures can lead to child malnutrition, making kids more susceptible to diseases like malaria and dengue that thrive in warm climates. There are also adverse effects on neurodevelopment and mental health to consider.

Intersecting challenges

The ramifications of rising temperatures extend beyond immediate health concerns, intertwining with existing societal issues such as poverty, education, and access to healthcare.

In regions where climate change exacerbates the heat, families face increased economic difficulties as agricultural yields decline and food prices soar.

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds bear the brunt, finding themselves trapped in a cycle of poverty where education becomes a luxury rather than a right.

Schools, often lacking adequate heat mitigation solutions, may face interruptions, further derailing a child’s educational journey and perpetuating a grim cycle that can take generations to unravel.

Activism and adaptation strategies

Despite the daunting outlook, grassroots activism and community-led initiatives are emerging to combat the impacts of heatwaves on children.

Innovative approaches such as constructing heat-reflective roofs, improving access to shaded areas in schools, and educating families about heat safety can make a critical difference.

Furthermore, integrating climate education into school curriculums helps empower children and communities with the knowledge to advocate for change.

Organizations around the globe are uniting to not only raise awareness but to push for systemic changes that prioritise the well-being of our youth in the face of climate-induced challenges. In this battle, each small step taken can contribute to a larger wave of change, emphasising the vital role children can play as stewards of a more sustainable future.

Turn down the heat

While UNICEF calls for increased parental education on recognizing heat stroke symptoms, enhanced training of medical personnel, and investment in air conditioning in schools, the real solution lies in controlling climate change caused by humanity’s use of fossil fuels.

“As governments are currently drafting their national climate action plans, they can do so with the ambition and knowledge that today’s children and future generations will have to live in the world they leave behind,” stated Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s chief.

In a chilling world of rising temperatures, the responsibility falls on all of us to ensure that our children can live, learn, and prosper. The time to turn down the heat is now.

—–

—–