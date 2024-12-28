China’s Great Green Wall has reached a new milestone
China’s Great Green Wall has reached a new milestone

You’ve likely heard of the Great Wall of China, that stone and brick marvel of fortifications that stretches vast distances across the historical border of northern China. But have you heard of the Great Green Wall of China?

Unlike its ancient counterpart, this is a living, breathing wall of greenery – a massive tree-planting initiative aimed at combating desertification on the edge of the Gobi Desert.

Recently, the Great Green Wall reached a pivotal milestone, marking over four decades of relentless effort to transform arid landscapes into thriving ecosystems.

Great Green Wall encircles the desert

Late last year, dedicated workers in the northwest autonomous region of Xinjiang triumphantly finished a roughly 2,000-mile “green belt” that encircles the infamous Taklimakan Desert.

Often referred to as the “Sea of Death,” the Taklimakan is the nation’s largest desert, and this initiative is a component of the bigger Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program – also known as the Great Green Wall of China.

Since its inception in 1978, this effort symbolizes one of the globe’s most comprehensive planting missions.

China’s Great Green Wall expansion

China’s verdant endeavor is on track to span 13 provinces, covering a whopping 1.5 million square miles (3.9 million square kilometers) and a hefty 42% of the country’s land area by mid-century, according to government resources.

The program’s aspirations include protecting China from the northern sandstorms and halting the encroachment of deserts such as the one in Xinjiang.

Upon completion of the Taklimakan section, an impressive 116,000 square miles (300,000 square kilometers) of trees had been planted, significantly boosting China’s forest coverage from a mere 10% in 1949 to an expected 25% by 2023. Particularly in Xinjiang, forest coverage has leaped from 1% to 5% in 40 years.

Improving economic stability

Distinct from the similarly ambitious Great Green Wall in Africa, China’s program has already gained considerable success, with government sources stating that it is “improving ecological stability and supporting the local communities.”

Farmers in the dry northern regions have reaped visible benefits. Wang Yinji, a farmer in the northwest Gansu province, has seen significant improvements since 1999 when the tree-planting efforts escalated.

“Our corn grew taller. The sand that used to blow in from the east and northeast was stopped,” said Wang.

Through the years, the campaign has skilfully rallied workers and volunteers. The project has also explored the plant species best suited to desert conditions.

Challenges of the Great Green Wall

However, the initiative isn’t without its critics. Some have argued that the program hasn’t curtailed sandstorms in Beijing, and others have scrutinized the low survival rates of the planted trees.

Critics have also argued that the planted trees compete with agricultural activities for the use of water and land. Yet, many believe in the value of tree-planting amidst increasing global warming and erratic weather patterns.

“The completion of the Taklimakan Desert control project is not an end to desert control but a new beginning,” said Jiang Donghui, an official in Xinjiang. “We will continue to expand the green belt … to ensure sustainable development through desert control.”

A blueprint for global reforestation efforts

The success and challenges of the Great Green Wall of China offer valuable insights for other nations grappling with desertification.

Similar initiatives, such as Africa’s Great Green Wall project, have drawn inspiration from China’s approach, emphasizing the importance of tailored strategies for local ecosystems.

China’s program demonstrates the significance of combining scientific research with community involvement to achieve long-term environmental sustainability.

The use of drought-resistant tree species, soil stabilization techniques, and advanced irrigation systems have been key to transforming barren landscapes into fertile ecosystems.

As global climate change continues to exacerbate desertification and land degradation, the Great Green Wall serves as a reminder of the transformative power of reforestation – when backed by innovation, collaboration, and persistence.

The information for this article was published in Xinhua, the official news agency of the People’s Republic of China

