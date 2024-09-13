Civilian spacewalk is a ‘giant leap’ in space exploration

The crew of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission have now made history after venturing outside of their spacecraft for the first civilian spacewalk.

Just before 7 a.m. on September 12, tech billionaire Jared Isaacman left the safety of the Crew Dragon capsule and stepped out into the deep void of space.

Stunning view of Earth

Floating about 435 miles above Earth, Isaacman took in the stunning view of the planet, expressing awe at how peaceful it appeared from space.

“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here – looks like a perfect world,” Isaacman said.

And the view wasn’t so bad from the inside of the Crew Dragon cabin either, where team members Scott “Kidd” Poteet and Anna Menon remained during the spacewalk. According to a report from CNN, the crew could see a sunrise and sunset about every 106 minutes.

“It is honestly one of my favorite views,” said Mennon. “The sun peaks over the horizon and the whole world just lights up – or the whole world goes to sleep. And you just get to witness this hour after hour, and it’s so beautiful. Our Earth is so beautiful.”

Specially designed SpaceX spacesuits

When Isaacman returned to his seat, it was time for engineer Sarah Gillis to exit the capsule.

Gillis set out to test the flexibility and functionality of the specially designed SpaceX spacesuits worn by the crew. These spacesuits are lighter and more flexible than previous models.

Tethered to the Crew Dragon capsule, Isaacman and Gillis each spent about 10 minutes in the vacuum of space.

How long did the spacewalk take?

Ultimately, the capsule spent just under two hours exposed to space with the hatch open. “There’s a lot of time built in for venting (or depressurizing the spacecraft) and repressurizing,” Isaacman told CNN.

A spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) typically lasts between six to eight hours. The duration depends on the complexity of the tasks and the astronaut’s workload.

Spacewalks, officially known as extravehicular activities (EVAs), involve activities such as repairing equipment, installing new instruments, or conducting experiments.

Significance of the civilian spacewalk

The first civilian spacewalk shatters the assumption that only highly trained government astronauts can perform such a complex and dangerous task.

The success of this mission demonstrates the growing role of private companies in space exploration.

This spacewalk was also a significant milestone for the development of equipment that may one day be used in future missions to Mars.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson posted on X that the spacewalk represents a giant leap forward for the commercial space industry and NASA’s long-term goal to build a vibrant U.S. space economy.

The Polaris Dawn mission, which will last a total of five days, is focused on testing new technologies and conducting experiments related to human health and space travel.

Polaris Dawn is smashing records

Beyond the historic spacewalk, the Polaris Dawn crew had other ambitious goals. They set out to break the height record for an Earth orbit held by NASA’s 1966 Gemini 11 mission while also setting the record for the highest any woman has ever ventured into space.

By Tuesday, the second day of the trip, the team smashed these records. Polaris Dawn officially flew higher than the 853-mile-high altitude achieved by astronauts Pete Conrad and Richard Gordon during the Gemini 11 mission.

In addition, Gillis and Menon have now traveled farther from Earth than any other women in history.

Inspiration4 mission

Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments had previously funded and commanded Inspiration4, which was the first all-civilian space mission.

The mission launched in September 2021 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. It was a multi-day orbital flight that raised awareness and over $240 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The crew of four spent three days orbiting Earth at an altitude higher than the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was a landmark moment for civilian space exploration, highlighting both the capabilities of SpaceX and the potential for non-professional astronauts to fly to space.

Image/ Video Credit: SpaceX

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–