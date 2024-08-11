Classical music orchestrates a mood-lifting dance in the brain

“Music has charms to soothe a savage breast.” This timeless quote from William Congreve resonates with many of us. Whether we’re enjoying the symphonies of Mozart or the concertos of Bach, the positive impact of classical music on our moods is widely acknowledged.

Some believe these effects go beyond simply altering our emotions. New research from China is delving into the deeper impact.

Many of us turn to classical music for stress relief, but researchers at the Center for Functional Neurosurgery at Shanghai Jiao Tong University are uncovering effects that go far beyond mere relaxation.

Their mission? To analyze how these compositions influence the brain, with a focus on individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

Music and therapy

In a rather daring expedition into the unexplored territory of neuroscience, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, these scientists are using brainwave measurements and neural imaging techniques for exploration.

The sieges of senior author Bomin Sun and his diligent team uncover the unique interaction between music and emotion and how that relationship can influence mental health.

The team explored the neural pathways brought to life by melodies and harmonies. The patients in question already had electrodes implanted in their brains, which were crucial for their deep-brain stimulation treatments.

These implants, strategically positioned in the forebrain’s circuitry, became keys to unlocking the secrets of music’s antidepressant effects.

Rhythm of the brain

Don’t get lost in the scientific jargon here: the “bed nucleus of the stria terminalis” and “nucleus accumbens.” Let’s call it the BNST-NAc circuit.

What’s important to note is that music, apparently, orchestrates a dance between the auditory cortex (responsible for sound processing) and the reward circuit (handling emotional information).

This dance or “triple-time locking of neural oscillations in the cortical-BNST-NAc circuit through auditory synchronization,” as Sun describes it, is the secret sauce to the antidepressant effects of music.

The power of music in depression treatment

The scientists divided their patient pool into two groups: those with high and low appreciation for music.

The group with greater appreciation exhibited significant neural synchronization, superior antidepressant effects, and overall better outcomes.

This approach enabled the researchers to study the mechanisms behind these effects with precision, opening up the possibility for personalized therapy plans that could enhance treatment results.

Interestingly, even the group with lower appreciation reported increased enjoyment when theta frequency noise was added to the music.

The future sounds good

Western classical music was specifically chosen for this study, due to its unfamiliarity amongst the majority of participants. The aim was to eliminate any bias that could originate from subjective familiarity.

This promising research opens the door to a new frontier of therapy. Looking forward, researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University have plans for a harmonic blend of clinicians, music therapists, computer scientists, and engineers to study how music and deep brain structures interact in depressive disorders.

As for the grand finale? “We plan to develop a series of digital health products based on music therapy, such as smartphone applications and wearable devices,” noted Sun.

These innovative tools will use personalized music recommendations, real-time emotional feedback, and virtual-reality multi-sensory experiences as potential self-help tools for emotional management and symptom improvement.

Personalized music therapy

One of the most intriguing aspects of this research is the potential for personalized music therapy. Just as individuals experience depression differently, their responses to music can vary significantly, making tailored therapy essential.

By considering personal music tastes and emotional connections, therapists can create more effective treatment plans that resonate deeply with each patient.

Familiar tunes can evoke strong emotions, enhancing therapy’s impact. For instance, a song tied to positive memories might uplift a patient, while an energizing track could boost motivation.

Incorporating technology can further refine this approach, using algorithms to curate playlists that match a patient’s mood and therapeutic needs, with real-time adjustments to support their emotional state.

As our understanding of music’s impact on mental health grows, personalized approaches promise to revolutionize treatment, making music a powerful tool for healing.

The study is published in the journal Cell Reports.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–