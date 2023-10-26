Music pain
10-26-2023

Music as a pain reliever: The power of your playlist

Earth.com staff writer

A new study from Canada has shed light on the potential therapeutic power of music in pain management

Drawing from the universally acknowledged notion that music can be a profound emotional experience, researchers have taken this idea a step further. 

The team set out to investigate  how emotional connections with our favorite music can actually help reduce pain.

Pain perception

Over the years, research has consistently illustrated the relationship between music and reduced pain perception in humans. This phenomenon, termed hypoalgesia, is characterized by a decreased sensitivity to pain. 

It happens when the pain signals are disrupted during their transmission from the source to the point where our conscious mind identifies them as pain.

Focus of the study 

The experts wanted to pinpoint the kind of music that best aids in diminishing pain perception. The research was conducted at the Roy Pain Lab at McGill University. 

“In our study, we show that favorite music chosen by study participants has a much larger effect on acute thermal pain reduction than unfamiliar relaxing music,” said Darius Valevicius, a doctoral student at the Université de Montréal

“We also found that emotional responses play a very strong role in predicting whether music will have an effect on pain.”

The power of music

For the investigation, study participants were exposed to thermal stimuli (similar to the sensation of a hot teacup being held against the skin). These sensations were paired with music excerpts, each lasting approximately seven minutes.

The participants reported having strongly reduced pain intensity and unpleasantness while listening to their favorite music compared to unfamiliar tracks or even just silence. 

“In addition, we used scrambled music, which mimics music in every way except its meaningful structure, and can therefore conclude that it is probably not just distraction or the presence of a sound stimulus that is causing the hypoalgesia,” explained Valevicius. This points toward an emotional connection with the music.

Emotional themes

Venturing into the emotional landscape of music, the study further explored if specific musical themes could influence the pain-reducing effects. 

“We found that reports of moving or bittersweet emotional experiences seem to result in lower ratings of pain unpleasantness, which was driven by more intense enjoyment of the music and more musical chills,” said Valevicius. 

An interesting factor that emerged during experimentation was the concept of musical chills – a physical manifestation of intense musical enjoyment. While the exact nature of musical chills remains a mystery, they seem to be key players in the process of blocking pain signals.

Future research

Despite their promising findings, the experts acknowledged certain limitations of the study. The duration for which participants listened to music samples could potentially impact results.

According to the researchers, questions which also need to be addressed in further research include if listening to favorite music is as effective with other, non-thermal pain stimuli, such as mechanical stimulation or chronic pain.

“Especially when it comes to the emotion themes in favorite music like moving/bittersweet, we are exploring new dimensions of the psychology of music listening that have not been well-studied, especially in the context of pain relief,” said Valevicius. “As a result, the data we have available is limited, although the preliminary results are fairly strong.”

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Pain Research

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
10-27-2023
Uranus has an infrared aurora that offers clues to life on icy worlds
10-27-2023
Scientists prove how many daily steps you should take to avoid early death
10-27-2023
Farmed wolffish could soon be on your dinner table
10-27-2023
Pierolapithecus: 12 million-year-old human ancestor brought to life
10-27-2023
Early whaling wiped two species of whales in the eastern Atlantic
10-27-2023
Huge Hunter's Moon, lunar eclipse, and an ultra-bright Jupiter coming tomorrow
10-27-2023
Roosters can recognize themselves in the mirror, demonstrating self-awareness
10-27-2023
Humans are not the only primates that experience menopause
10-27-2023
Tired of dieting? Time-restricted eating is a safe alternative
10-27-2023
Barbastelle bats inherited a unique hunting advantage
10-27-2023
Colossal cryovolcanic comet that exploded in space is headed toward Earth
10-27-2023
WHIRLS: Small ocean swirls have big impacts
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved