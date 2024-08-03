Coastal plants endangered by plastic pollution and flooding

In today’s socio-environmental landscape, two imminent threats are converging upon our delicate coastal ecosystems: seawater flooding and plastic pollution.

A new study has surfaced with alarming findings: the presence of these two stressors together can significantly impact the growth and reproductive capabilities of coastal plant species.

“Coastal ecosystems face a multitude of pressures including plastic pollution and increased flood risk due to sea level rise and the frequency and severity of storms,” noted the study authors.

Focusing on hidden coastal threats

Ecosystems function in complex interdependencies, where minor changes can have profound bearings on the entire web of life.

The study signals how two escalating issues – increased plastic use and climate change-induced flooding – can pose a severe combined threat.

This puts a strain on the plants, leading to altered growth patterns, short-term suppression of photosynthetic efficiency, and eventually compromising ecosystem health.

A case study in environmental stress

The research, led by experts at the University of Plymouth School of Biological and Marine Sciences and the International Marine Litter Research Unit, focused on a robust coastal species known as the buck’s horn plantain.

Endemic to various corners of the globe – from Europe, Asia and North Africa, to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand – this plant species often proliferates in beach shingle and sand dune habitats.

Experimenting with this hearty plant, the research team cultivated it in soil containing conventional or biodegradable plastics for over a month.

The plants were then inundated with seawater for 72 hours, replicating the type of flooding events that are becoming more common due to storms and coastal storm surges.

Disconcerting coastal findings

Upon analyzing metrics such as plant survival, plant size, photosynthetic efficiency, and flower production post the flooding event, the team made some disconcerting observations.

Microplastics took a toll on the plants’ reproduction, while flooding led to an increased rate of tissue death.

“This research highlights the potential for microplastics, composed of conventional and biodegradable plastic, to detrimentally affect plant functioning. Moreso, it indicates that the effect of microplastics can be magnified by other environmental factors such as rising sea levels and coastal flooding,” said study lead author Dr. Winnie Courtene-Jones.

“Studies such as this help us appreciate the potential harm posed by microplastics to a range of organisms, and ecosystem resilience generally.”

The findings underline the urgency to understand and address the threats posed by microplastics and climate change, especially when they converge.

Intensifying effects on coastal plants

As we move forward, it is crucial to take into account the combined impact of pollution and flooding, as their effects can be dangerously pronounced when they occur together.

“Coastal dunes and grasslands play a critical role in supporting biodiversity, but are coming under increasing threat from climate change and a number of other environmental factors,” said study senior author Dr. Mick Hanley.

“That is particularly worrying given that both microplastic pollution and coastal flooding are projected to worsen and intensify over the coming decades unless ambitious global actions are implemented.”

Indeed, the time is ripe to take swift, decisive action on a global scale to salvage the health and resilience of our ecosystems from these mounting stressors.

Solutions for coastal ecosystem preservation

The convergence of plastic pollution and seawater flooding presents a formidable challenge, yet there is a growing consensus on the importance of integrating innovative solutions to mitigate these threats.

Key strategies include enhancing waste management systems, promoting the usage of biodegradable materials, and implementing robust coastal management policies.

Community engagement and education also play vital roles. By fostering awareness of the impacts of plastic pollution and climate change on coastal ecosystems, we empower individuals to contribute to sustainable practices.

Furthermore, collaborative efforts among researchers, policymakers, and local communities can harness local knowledge and scientific research to develop effective conservation strategies tailored to specific ecosystems.

It is imperative that we act collectively to promote resilience within our coastal habitats, ensuring they continue to support biodiversity and provide essential resources for future generations.

“Think globally, act locally” is a guiding principle that must resonate in our collective pursuit of ecological sustainability.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

