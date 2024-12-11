Cognitive boost from exercise persists for 24 hours

Exercise is known to boost both physical and mental well-being, but have you ever wondered why you feel “sharper” after a hard workout or a brisk walk?

This sensation isn’t just in your head – there’s solid scientific evidence supporting the positive impact of exercise on brain function. A recent study has explored this connection and revealed that the cognitive boost we get from exercise can last well into the next day.

The study was led by researchers from the University College London (UCL) and was published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

The interesting part? These brain benefits were discovered among older adults, specifically people aged between 50 and 83.

Memory benefits of exercise

“Our findings suggest that the short-term memory benefits of physical activity may last longer than previously thought, possibly to the next day instead of just the few hours after exercise. Getting more sleep, particularly deep sleep, seems to add to this memory improvement,” noted Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg, the lead author of the study.

“Moderate or vigorous activity means anything that gets your heart rate up – this could be brisk walking, dancing or walking up a few flights of stairs. It doesn’t have to be structured exercise.”

The study also revealed that more time spent not sitting, and getting at least six hours of sleep a night also resulted in better scores on memory tests the next day.

Exercise triggers a cognitive boost

Exercise, especially the kind that gets your heart racing, isn’t just good for physical health. It also has several mental and emotional benefits.

In the short term, exercising increases blood flow to the brain, simulating the release of neurotransmitters such as norepinephrine and dopamine. These enhance a range of cognitive functions.

While these neurochemical changes last only a few hours after the workout, there are other mental changes induced by exercise that last longer, such as mood enhancement.

Cognitive gains persist longer than expected

“This study provides evidence that the immediate cognitive benefits of exercise may last longer than we thought. It also suggests good sleep quality separately contributes to cognitive performance,” explained study co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe.

The study utilized data from wrist-worn activity trackers to measure the physical activity levels and sleep quality of participants.

Care was taken to adjust for a variety of external factors that could potentially distort the results.

The results were clear. More moderate or vigorous physical activity compared to a person’s average was linked to better working memory and episodic memory the next day.

The researchers found that more overall sleep led to improved episodic and working memory and psychomotor speed, while more slow-wave sleep was linked to better episodic memory.

Exercise and cognitive performance boost

It’s clear that exercise has a long-lasting impact on cognitive performance. By incorporating regular physical activity into our routines, we can ensure our brains stay sharp and active.

However, the scientists behind the study noted that more extensive research is needed to further validate these findings.

While the correlation between exercise, sleep, and cognitive performance is fascinating, there is still much to be learned in this field.

But one thing is for sure – getting off the couch and moving can significantly benefit our cognitive health.

The role of age in cognitive gains

The study reveals how exercise boosts cognitive function differently for people of various ages.

The research sheds some much-needed light on the benefits of exercise for older populations. It shows that exercise is as beneficial – if not even more so – for older people.

As human beings age, cognitive aspects of memory and attention gradually decline, but with the presence of regular exercise, these effects seem reversed.

This is particularly promising, as it suggests that even the most modest lifestyle changes – such as adding more movement to daily routines – could make a huge difference in the functioning of an older adult’s brain.

Staying active and ensuring good sleep can slow cognitive decline and preserve mental sharpness and agility well into old age.

The full study was published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–