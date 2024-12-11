'Conan the Bacterium' can endure extreme radiation

A minuscule bacterium, named after the legendary hero Conan, has been gaining attention due to its unparalleled ability to thrive in extreme environmental conditions.

Identified as Deinococcus radiodurans, this robust bacterium can endure radiation levels that would easily wipe out other organisms on Earth, including humans.

It’s a superhero in its own right, possessing a unique power that has baffled scientists worldwide.

The secret to Conan’s sturdiness

The remarkable resistance of this bacterium lies in a cluster of simple metabolites that, when partnered with manganese, form a potent antioxidant shield.

An innovative study has recently shed light on how this antioxidant shield functions and its potential applications.

A team of chemists from Northwestern University and the Uniformed Services University (USU) took on the task of investigating this cellular mystery.

By focusing their attention on a synthetic antioxidant named MDP (Mn2+-Decapeptide Complex), which was inspired by the resilience of Deinococcus radiodurans, the researchers discovered something extraordinary.

They found that MDP, made up of manganese ions, phosphate, and a small peptide, forms a strong trio complex. This trio is exponentially more effective in protecting against radiation than any individual or dual combination of its components.

The antioxidants in this complex are able to mop up the oxygen radicals before they can damage proteins in the bacterial cell that are critical to its repair processes.

This revelation could lead to the design of new synthetic antioxidants that are specifically tailored to address human needs.

Beyond science fiction: Real-world applications

Potential applications of such innovations are vast, spanning from the protection of astronauts during lengthy interstellar missions to emergency radiation preparedness.

“It is this ternary complex that is MDP’s superb shield against the effects of radiation,” said Brian Hoffman from Northwestern University.

“We’ve long known that manganese ions and phosphate together make a strong antioxidant, but discovering and understanding the ‘magic’ potency provided by the addition of the third component is a breakthrough.”

“This study has provided the key to understanding why this combination is such a powerful – and promising – radioprotectant,” Hoffman explained.

The Conan bacterium and its microbial world

The latest study builds upon earlier research which was focused on understanding the forecasted radiation resistance capacity of Deinococcus radiodurans on Mars.

The Northwestern team successfully measured the accumulation of manganese antioxidants and found that the amount of resistance an organism can put up against radiation directly correlates with its manganese antioxidant content.

In simple words, the more the manganese antioxidants, the higher the radiation resistance.

Past studies have revealed that Deinococcus radiodurans can survive a whopping 25,000 grays of radiation. But the 2022 research discovered that dried and frozen bacteria could endure up to 140,000 grays, a level 28,000 times the lethal dose for humans.

This suggests that such organisms that may be buried on Mars amidst the storm of galactic cosmic radiation and solar protons, could possibly have survived to this day.

Powerful manganese-based antioxidants

Further unfolding the mystery of this microbe’s radiation resiliance, the team explored a designer decapeptide called DP1.

When paired with phosphate and manganese, DP1 forms the effective free-radical-scavenging agent called MDP, which has been proven to protect cells and proteins against radiation damage.

In a more recent analysis, it was discovered that MDP could potentially play a crucial role in the preparation of irradiated polyvalent vaccines.

“This new understanding of MDP could lead to the development of even more potent manganese-based antioxidants for applications in healthcare, industry, defense, and space exploration,” said Michael Daly from USU.

Implications of the Conan bacterium

Deinococcus radiodurans, now famous for its unparalleled radiation resistance, continues to captivate scientists seeking to push the boundaries of biotechnology and innovation.

Its antioxidant mechanisms, driven by a manganese-based shield, offer insights that could transform various fields.

For example, the bacterium’s resilience could play a crucial role in space exploration, particularly in protecting astronauts from cosmic radiation on long missions, such as a journey to Mars.

This natural defense system may also aid in preserving biological materials that are vital for deep-space research and future colonization efforts.

Beyond space, the bacterium’s unique properties hold potential in healthcare and industrial applications.

As researchers explore its extraordinary mechanisms, Deinococcus radiodurans stands as a testament to the untapped possibilities within the microbial world.

The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

