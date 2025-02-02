Controlled fires can help us save grasslands from disappearing

In a rapidly urbanizing world, grasslands and other green spaces are steadily disappearing. But what if there was a way to maintain these lush sanctuaries without the tiresome labor and cost? The solution may come from an unexpected source – fire.

Using fire to restore the land may seem paradoxical, yet it’s a practice that is deeply rooted in tradition. For generations, our ancestors relied on fire to sustain ecosystems.

Today, in our quest to balance progress and preservation, we’ve come full circle, rediscovering this ancient wisdom.

Fire can save grasslands

A group of researchers from Kobe University in Japan has recently conducted a study that reveals the potential of controlled burning, a labor-saving technique, in preserving disappearing grasslands.

The findings suggest that this method could contribute not only to preserving biodiversity but also to the survival of endangered plant species.

Burning has helped grasslands for centuries

Grasslands require consistent maintenance. Over centuries, humans have been utilizing techniques such as grazing, mowing, and controlled burning to fend off overbearing forests from encroaching these pastures.

However, with a boom in urbanization and a subsequent decline in rural population, maintaining these green belts has become an increasing challenge.

This is where “prescribed” burning comes in – a technique that deliberately sets controlled fires. While fire may seem destructive, when managed carefully, it can be a vital tool in preserving these threatened ecosystems.

Led by master’s student ASADA Airi and ecologist USHIMARU Atushi at Kobe University, the research sheds light on the significance of soil conditions in these fire management practices.

Fire’s impact on grasslands

The study was conducted on a training site of the Japan Self-Defense Forces near Mount Fuji. Here, the team established 100 square-meter plots across the grasslands on four different types of soil.

Each plot’s plant biodiversity and various physical and chemical factors were thoroughly studied and compared.

The most intriguing part of the research revealed that some areas, particularly on young lava flows, were hotspots for endangered species.

The researchers observed that these young lava flows had greater overall species richness, native species richness, and prevalence of endangered species than grasslands on both young and old scoria bedrock.

The team concluded that acidity, soil depth, and rock and stone coverage played pivotal roles in supporting these unique ecosystems, thus enabling the survival of rare plants.

Fire helps balance ecosystems

A key point illuminated by the research is the seemingly perfect balance nature maintains. Acidic soils, which normally make nutrient absorption difficult for plants, help to counterbalance otherwise dominant species.

Controlled burning is a strategy to reset plant growth, allowing these often sidelined species a much-needed chance to thrive.

Ushimaru noted that the study pinpoints environments where managed burning can help support a significant variety of endangered species.

The findings are a step forward in our understanding of how to best preserve and restore grassland environments and species diversity through properly managed fire.

Vital role of grasslands

Grasslands are more than just open fields; they are essential ecosystems that support biodiversity, store carbon, and regulate water cycles.

Covering nearly 40% of Earth’s land surface, grasslands provide habitat for countless plant and animal species. Their deep-rooted vegetation helps prevent soil erosion, making them critical for maintaining healthy landscapes.

Beyond their ecological value, grasslands play a pivotal role in agriculture and food security. They support livestock grazing, which sustains rural economies, and their rich soils contribute to sustainable farming.

Grasslands support climate stability

Additionally, grasslands act as natural buffers against extreme weather, absorbing excess rainfall and reducing the risk of floods and droughts.

However, with increasing urbanization and agricultural expansion, these landscapes are disappearing at an alarming rate. Without proper management, they risk being overrun by forests, invasive species, or completely degraded.

This is where techniques like controlled burning become invaluable, helping to maintain the delicate balance that allows grasslands to flourish.

By recognizing their importance and investing in conservation efforts, we can ensure that grasslands continue to provide essential benefits for both nature and human society.

The full study was published in the journal Plants People Planet.

