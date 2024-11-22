Controversial soda additive has been banned by the FDA

Sipping on a citrus soda, have you ever wondered why the flavor seemed to be evenly distributed? A secret ingredient called BVO, or brominated vegetable oil, played a big role.

However, after much consideration and several studies indicating potential health risks, this soda additive is nearing its end in the United States.

Banning the soda additive

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), America’s federal agency for regulating food safety, has recently taken a decisive step. After revoking the registration of BVO, this modified vegetable oil is now officially banned across the country.

The decision came after clear evidence of toxicity emerged from recent studies, making the continued usage of BVO untenable.

James Jones, FDA deputy commissioner for humans foods, announced the significant proposal.

“The proposed action is an example of how the agency monitors emerging evidence and, as needed, conducts scientific research to investigate safety-related questions, and takes regulatory action when the science does not support the continued safe use of additives in foods,” noted Jones.

Questioning the safety of the soda additive

The story of BVO dates back to the 1930s. As an emulsifying agent, it was added to keep the citrus flavor from floating to the top of soda.

Animal studies have suggested that the compound may slowly accumulate in our fat tissues, preventing iodine from performing crucial functions within our thyroid gland. This led health authorities worldwide to question the emulsifier’s safety.

In fact, BVO has already been scrapped from the ingredients list in several countries, including India, Japan, and European Union nations. Even the state of California bid it farewell in October 2022, with the ban expected to be active by 2027.

Concerns about potential toxicity

The FDA had its reservations. In the 1950s, it considered BVO a generally recognized as safe (GRAS) ingredient. This status was given to items that had either been adequately tested or to those in common use prior to 1958.

The perception changed in the next decade when concerns about potential toxicity arose, leading to a temporary limit on BVO usage, especially in citrus drinks.

Getting hard data on the long-term risks was not an easy task, hence the delay. However, research in the UK during the 1970s found bromine building up in human tissues, and its high concentrations were linked to heart and behavioral issues in animals.

Soda makers move on

After several studies, the FDA is finally convinced that BVO should be banned. Companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola Co. have already started the process of phasing out this ingredient from their products over the last decade.

“Over the years many beverage makers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient, and today, few beverages in the US contain BVO,” said Jones.

This decision could be the first of many. The FDA is currently reviewing regulations authorizing certain food additives, aiming to enhance the process and prohibit food coloring agents found to cause cancer in humans or animals.

The final decision on BVO’s classification went through a comprehensive review process that has now come to an end. With alternatives already being used globally to keep citrus drinks tangy to the last drop, it appears the days of BVO are truly numbered.

The future of soda ingredients

With BVO officially banned, soda manufacturers are now turning to safer and more sustainable alternatives to maintain flavor consistency in citrus beverages.

Common replacements include natural stabilizers such as ester gum and sucrose acetate isobutyrate (SAIB), which offer similar emulsifying properties without the associated health risks.

This shift reflects a broader trend in the beverage industry toward cleaner labels and transparency in ingredient sourcing.

As consumers become more health-conscious, brands are under increasing pressure to minimize the use of synthetic additives and embrace natural formulations.

In addition, regulatory bodies are expected to intensify their scrutiny of food and beverage ingredients, encouraging innovation in the development of safe and effective stabilizers.

These advancements could pave the way for a new era of beverages that prioritize both taste and health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–