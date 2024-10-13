'Electronic tongue' could revolutionize food safety

Ever wondered how an electronic tongue powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could enhance our ability to distinguish tastes?

Researchers have recently unveiled this innovative technology, which identifies subtle differences in liquids.

A team at Penn State led the research, demonstrating how AI could redefine how we perceive and analyze flavors.

Biological processes involved in taste

The electronic tongue is capable of identifying differences in liquids, such as milk with varying water content, diverse sodas, coffee blends, and even signs of spoilage in fruit juices.

“We’re trying to make an artificial tongue, but the process of how we experience different foods involves more than just the tongue,” said Saptarshi Das, professor of engineering science and mechanics.

Professor Das explained how the electronic tongue mimics the biological processes involved in taste, which go beyond the basic five taste categories.

To artificially imitate the gustatory cortex, the researchers developed a neural network, a machine learning algorithm that mimics the human brain.

Study co-author Harikrishnan Ravichandran is a doctoral student in engineering science and mechanics.

“In this work, we’re considering several chemicals to see if the sensors can accurately detect them, and furthermore, whether they can detect minute differences between similar foods and discern instances of food safety concerns,” said Ravichandran.

Ion-sensitive field-effect transistors

The experts noted that ion-sensitive field-effect transistors (ISFETs) have emerged as indispensable tools in chemosensing applications.

“ISFETs operate by converting changes in the composition of chemical solutions into electrical signals, making them ideal for environmental monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, and industrial process control,” wrote the researchers.

“Recent advancements in ISFET technology, including functionalized multiplexed arrays and advanced data analytics, have improved their performance.”

Applications across various fields

The electronic tongue can broadly detect and classify numerous substances, assessing their quality, authenticity, and freshness with remarkable precision.

This comprehensive approach not only holds the potential to revolutionize food safety and production but also extends its applications to medical diagnostics and beyond.

According to study lead author Andrew Pannone, the AI reached a near ideal inference accuracy of more than 95% when utilizing the machine-derived figures of merit.

Decision-making process of artificial intelligence

To gain deeper insights into the AI’s decision-making process, the team applied Shapley additive explanations – an advanced method grounded in game theory.

This technique allowed the researchers to analyze how the AI weighed various factors in its assessments, providing a clearer view into the reasoning behind each decision.

“We found that the network looked at more subtle characteristics in the data – things we, as humans, struggle to define properly,” explained Professor Das. This highlights how the neural network’s holistic approach mitigates variations that might occur daily.

Future of the electronic tongue

Professor Das noted that the electronic tongue’s capabilities are “limited only by the data on which it is trained,” suggesting future applications in medical diagnostics.

“We figured out that we can live with imperfection. And that’s what nature is – it’s full of imperfections, but it can still make robust decisions, just like our electronic tongue.”

According to Professor Das, the electronic tongue’s capabilities are only limited by the data it is trained on, making it potentially applicable in medical diagnostics and various industries.

A significant advantage lies in the sensor’s robustness, a quality that could support broad deployment across industries, despite day-to-day variations.

Furthermore, these sensors do not need to be identical, making them more practical and cost-effective. Just like in nature, the electronic tongue can make robust decisions amid imperfections.

Versatility of the electronic tongue

The electronic tongue’s potential applications go beyond basic taste detection. This versatile tool is equipped to handle various industry needs, from food and beverage quality control to medical diagnostics.

By examining different chemicals and assessing factors like freshness and authenticity, the electronic tongue demonstrates its adaptability.

The researchers believe that this technology’s robustness, combined with the neural network’s ability to adjust to day-to-day variations, makes the electronic tongue a valuable asset for any industry where precise and rapid substance identification is essential.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–