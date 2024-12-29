Copper industry of King Solomon’s era didn't harm the environment

Peeling back the layers of history, we find ourselves in the heart of the ancient copper industry in the time of King Solomon’s mines.

The tale of this legendary biblical king and his mines has been passed down through generations, with many people assuming that the mining process of ancient copper production left rampant pollution and environmental destruction.

But what if that ominous narrative isn’t as factual as we’ve been led to believe?

New perspective on copper production

Researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) have recently challenged this story. Their study delivers a new perspective on the industrial history of these legendary mines.

Their findings not only rewrite the story of ancient copper smelting but also invite a reexamination of how we interpret environmental impacts in historical contexts.

The research, published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, reveals that the environmental pollution generated by ancient copper production was far less severe than previously thought.

Surveys at copper production sites

The study was led by Professor Erez Ben-Yosef, Dr. Omri Yagel, Willy Ondricek, and Dr. Aaron Greener from the Chaim Rosenberg School of Jewish Studies and Archaeology at Tel Aviv University.

To investigate, the team conducted comprehensive geochemical surveys at copper production sites in the Timna Valley near Eilat, Israel.

The sites dated back to the 10th century BCE – an era that echoes with the names of the biblical Kings David and Solomon.

“We inspected two major copper production sites in the Timna Valley, one from the Iron Age and King Solomon’s era and another nearby that is about 1,500 years older,” said Professor Ben-Yosef.

“Our study was very extensive. We took hundreds of soil samples from both sites for chemical analyses, creating high-resolution maps of heavy metal presence in the region,” he explained.

Extremely low pollution levels

The results of the study were rather surprising. According to Professor Ben-Yosef, the team found that pollution levels at the Timna copper mining sites are extremely low and confined to the locations of the ancient smelting furnaces.

“For instance, the concentration of lead – the primary pollutant in metal industries – drops to less than 200 parts per million just a few meters from the furnace,” said Professor Ben-Yosef.

“By comparison, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines industrial areas as safe for workers at 1,200 parts per million and residential areas as safe for children at 200 parts per million.”

The experts noted that this finding directly contradicts a series of papers published since the 1990s alleging pollution caused by the ancient copper industry.

“We demonstrate that this is not true. Pollution in Timna is very restricted spatially, and it’s likely that only those working directly at the furnace suffered from inhaling toxic fumes, while just a short distance away, the soil is entirely safe,” said the researchers.

Debunking old theories

Seeking to understand the bigger picture, the TAU archaeologists also conducted a comprehensive review of existing literature on ancient industrial pollution.

Their review unveiled a recurring assumption: traces of ancient metallurgical activity were labeled as “pollution.”

As a result, the inference was drawn that metal industries, from their earliest beginnings, were harmful to humans. This standpoint, the researchers argue, is far from the truth.

“Even when metal production was large-scale, becoming integral to human civilization, it was the toxic lead industry that caused global pollution, not necessarily other metals,” the team noted.

Projecting our pollution problems

The experts emphasized that in dealing with the severe environmental challenges of our time, we must be cautious not to project modern pollution problems onto the past.

“While we might label a few pieces of slag on the ground as ‘pollution,’ we should not confuse this localized waste with regional or global environmental pollution,” they cautioned.

Taking us on a journey through time, the researchers at TAU help us see the past in a new light – one that challenges our preconceived notions about an ancient copper industry.

The findings provide a crucial reminder that we need to view the past without the lens of our current environmental anxieties.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

