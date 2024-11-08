Could investing in asteroid mining make you a billionaire?

Few people have ever dreamed of becoming a billionaire by unearthing riches hidden within asteroids.

While many might think of oil reserves, diamonds, or goldfields, mining asteroids could soon offer unimaginable profits that are no longer in the realm of science fiction.

Mining asteroids for profit

Matt Gialich, the mastermind behind the nascent aerospace company AstroForge, is one of those individuals.

He firmly believes that mining celestial bodies could yield immense profits and turn space exploration into a lucrative frontier.

Underneath the icy, rocky surface of asteroids – such as the 16 Psyche which is about 124 miles wide – there’s an estimated worth of more than $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion) in precious metals. If exploited correctly, it might even be enough to create billionaires out of Earth’s entire population.

Still, we can’t rush to the stars just yet. The necessary technology is currently in its infancy.

Nonetheless, this untapped wealth has already attracted serious attention. AstroForge, for instance, has garnered a whopping $40 million (£31m) in funding.

Targeting platinum-rich asteroids

The company is tight-lipped about its target asteroid, but a platinum-rich one would seem to be the preference.

“I want to dominate the world when it comes to ideal progression, and that’s how we think about it. At the same time, in the short term, we’re going to make a s***load of money,” said Gialich.

AstroForge was born in early 2022 with the pioneering goal of mining platinum from an asteroid. Founded by Gialich and Jose Acain, it set the lofty ambition of becoming the first such company.

In 2023, they launched their first satellite, which used simulated asteroid material to showcase how metals could be refined in space.

Mission Odin: A secretive quest

Unfazed by the technical hiccups during the launch, AstroForge is gearing up for their second mission, the launch of spacecraft Odin which is destined to rendezvous with a near-Earth asteroid in early 2025.

The main objective of this second mission is to scout a potentially metal-rich asteroid in the depths of space, land on it, and then use onboard equipment to mine the rock for the valuable precious metals within.

Taking off as a part of Intuitive Machines’ IM-3 lunar lander, Odin will swing around the moon before catapulting into space.

Gialich’s primary objective? “Get to the asteroid and take a picture of it to show that we have found the correct asteroid that we want to go after.”

But don’t expect Gialich to reveal much about his company’s celestial target. Keeping competitors guessing, he has vowed to keep the specifics under wraps.

The only shared detail is that the asteroid they seek is believed to be abundant in platinum group metals.

Enormous reserves of precious metals

Several asteroids have been identified that could potentially host enormous reserves of precious metals.

One of these is the asteroid 16 Psyche which, according to NASA, could harbor massive amounts of iron and nickel.

MIT space scientist Dr Linda Elkins-Tanton estimates the iron alone in 16 Psyche could be worth a jaw-dropping $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

The demand for these metals on Earth is high, and the supply is limited. But a single asteroid could contain trillions of dollars’ worth of valuable minerals.

As space travel becomes more affordable and rockets more powerful, space seems like the ultimate frontier for private mining companies.

Bold leap into asteroid mining

AstroForge recently celebrated becoming the first company to receive a license to operate in deep space.

The experimental license, granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), allows AstroForge to operate beyond two million kilometers (1.24 million miles) from Earth. This permits the necessary communication with Odin during its interstellar journey.

It is evident that Gialich is unfazed by the legal and ethical complications of claiming ownership of a celestial body.

“In 2015, we passed the Space Act, and the Space Act says any commercial company in the United States can mine an asteroid for profit,” he noted.

And Gialich is just as unconcerned about the potential for his venture’s success to crash commodity prices, leading to global economic upheaval.

Instead, he views space mining as not only “hugely lucrative” but also more environmentally friendly than terrestrial mining.

“I think my job is to prove that it’s f****** possible,” said Gialich. His determination to make space mining a reality is as clear as the night sky itself.

Undeniably, AstroForge is on an ambitious mission that could potentially revolutionize our understanding of wealth, resources, and the final frontier – space.

