COVID-19 lockdown linked to dramatic changes on the moon

Has it ever hit you that the far-reaching grip of COVID-19 was more than just terrestrial? Well, a recent study has stirred quite the scientific debate, suggesting that our moon felt the ripples of the lockdown. The twists and turns of this tale are as exciting as they are perplexing.

Global lockdown and the moon’s surface

In a world where shutdowns became the norm, researchers were left scratching their heads over a peculiar discovery. The moon’s surface, it seems, was chilling out in response to our global lockdown during April-May 2020. The nighttime temperatures, science sleuths found, had taken an unexpected nosedive.

What’s the connection? Our collective pause on activities, resulting in a dramatic drop in greenhouse gas emissions, could be the invisible hand tinkering with the lunar thermostat, so to speak.

The lunar standstill

Experts in the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, India, turned their focus to six different sites on the moon’s nearside – the side always facing Earth.

They found, to their surprise, that the nighttime temperatures at these six spots during the lockdown period had become significantly cooler.

The ever-watchful eyes of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) served as their guide. This spacecraft, launched in 2009, comes equipped with a thermal temperature mapping instrument, ready to capture the lunar surface’s hot and cold secrets.

The intriguing anomaly

The researchers dissected the temperatures recorded from 2017 to 2023, and stumbled upon something strange in the April-May 2020 data.

All six sites showed an unusual dip in temperatures, dropping by 8 to 10 degrees Kelvin (or about 14 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit). This curious chill seemed to align with our global lockdown.

The most significant drop was recorded in Oceanus Procellarum – a dark plain on the moon’s nearside – where temperatures plummeted to as low as 96.2 K (-286 F).

To put these numbers into perspective, the same spot registered as high as 131.7 K (-222 F) in 2022. Do the math, and you’ll see it’s quite the drop.

Impact of lockdown on the moon

The scientists couldn’t shake off the thought: could the sudden dip in lunar temperatures be connected to the global lockdown that brought human activity to a grinding halt? This pause resulted in less radiation being emitted from Earth – less heat escaping our atmosphere.

Of course, such a conclusion needed backstory. And so, we travel back to March 2020, when the first wave of COVID-19 made landfall around the world.

With no vaccines in sight, governments across the world decided to hit the pause button on normal life. By April, approximately half of the human race was indoors, and our planet was less busy radiating heat.

Ripple effects of the global lockdown

Lockdowns equal less commuting, less industrial activity, and less mining. The result was a significant drop in greenhouse gases and, consequently, less terrestrial radiation. Research suggests that daily global CO2 emissions fell around 17 percent by early April 2020 compared to 2019 levels.

When the sun showers Earth with sunlight, our planet absorbs part of this radiation, heating up to create terrestrial infrared radiation.

However, during the lockdown, the lack of emissions led to less cloud cover and atmospheric pollutants – meaning less heat radiated from Earth.

Casting shadows on theories

The notion that terrestrial changes could extend their impact to the moon is a profound implication for our understanding of planetary systems.

If lockdown or human activity on Earth can indeed affect moon temperatures, it raises questions about the interconnectedness of celestial bodies. This fascinating link urges a reevaluation of atmospheric and environmental models, potentially opening up new avenues for research.

Some scientists offer alternative explanations, pointing to natural lunar events or solar activities as potential factors. The debate remains open, and further exploration is essential to unravel the complexity of this interplanetary relationship.

Far-reaching impacts of human activity

Scientific pursuit takes time and precision, and as researchers go deeper, their quest remains to validate or refute this extraordinary hypothesis.

The ongoing research offers a unique opportunity for interdisciplinary collaboration among climatologists, astronomers, and environmental scientists. Future missions to the moon could incorporate instruments designed specifically to study its thermal dynamics.

Meanwhile, the phenomenon serves as a poignant reminder of the vast impact human behavior can have, even beyond Earth, encouraging a global dialogue on sustainable practices and their cosmic consequences.

Gauging the impact of lockdown on the moon

This tale of earthly lockdown and the moon’s temperature is not just about answering a “what happened?” It’s also about exploring the “why?” and “how?” of this intricate cosmic dance.

Our world’s emitted heat does seem to have an impact on the lunar surface, warming it up a notch. So, it stands to reason that when Earth’s emissions decreased, the moon felt the chill.

The findings pose an intriguing question: Could the moon’s surface temperatures offer a novel way to study Earth’s climate change impacts?

The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–