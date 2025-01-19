Cuttlefish show levels of self-control and reasoning that rivals that of primates

Cuttlefish, small marine animals that are masters of disguise, have left researchers wide-eyed by demonstrating high levels of self-control and an innate ability to wait, think, and make smart decisions.

These highly-intelligent relatives of octopuses and squids have shown they’re capable of pausing for better rewards at a later point in time.

It’s the same idea behind a popular test originally given to kids to see if they could wait for a bigger treat. Instead of marshmallows, though, these sea critters wait for shrimp.

Ability of cuttlefish to wait

The findings come from a study where scientists adapted the famous marshmallow test to measure whether cuttlefish would pass on a snack if it meant enjoying tastier food later.

After it was confirmed they could hold out for something better, the team took things a step further. They checked if the same animals that showed self-control would also do well on a learning task. They did.

This is according to behavioral ecologist Alexandra Schnell from the University of Cambridge in the UK, whose team first confirmed that cuttlefish could hold back their impulses.

Peeking inside clever minds

Cuttlefish belong to a group of animals known for surprising feats. Certain octopuses have been filmed using coconut shells as portable hideouts.

Some squids communicate with patterns on their bodies. But these findings raised a question for Dr. Schnell’s team: do cuttlefish also show problem-solving skills that appear in large-brained animals like crows and chimpanzees?

One experiment put that question to the test by letting the cuttlefish choose between a snack they could get right away or an even better snack if they waited. As soon as they picked the immediate option, the better meal disappeared.

Why cuttlefish waiting matters

When kids take part in a marshmallow test, they might look around nervously or cover their eyes so they don’t eat the treat too soon. In dogs, a similar ability to delay reward has been studied using treat tests.

While most of our beloved pets struggle to resist, some can wait longer than others. This skill often suggests a capacity for planning ahead.

Cuttlefish, though, have never been known to rely on food storing or shared group behavior that might explain why they’d stand to benefit from waiting. So, a patient cuttlefish is a bit of a head-scratcher.

From food to camouflage

The study was carried out in collaboration with senior scientist Roger Hanlon at the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL). One theory for this behavior points to the cuttlefish’s defensive strategies.

They spend a lot of time blending in with their surroundings to avoid being eaten. That means they can’t just dart around all day in search of nibbles.

In many cases, the ability to hold out might help cuttlefish wait for better prey, rather than risk revealing themselves for something mediocre.

“Cuttlefish in the present study were all able to wait for the better reward and tolerated delays for up to 50-130 seconds, which is comparable to what we see in large-brained vertebrates such as chimpanzees, crows, and parrots,” said Dr. Schnell.

A team of six cuttlefish proved they could hang back for up to about 130 seconds, which is roughly two minutes.

Cuttlefish wait and adapt quickly

Cuttlefish aren’t known to be social, nor do they spend time carrying objects to build complex traps. But they do learn quickly.

To measure that, the team placed two distinct shapes in the tank. One symbol signaled a reward if they touched it.

Later, the scientists switched the meaning. The cuttlefish had to figure out that the “correct” shape now meant something else entirely.

This is called a reversal-learning task, and it often trips up animals that rely on routine. Oddly enough, the cuttlefish that were better at waiting for a shrimp snack also learned this shape-swapping game in fewer tries.

Memories that stay sharp

Longer studies on cuttlefish hint they may also have a good handle on remembering past events.

Researchers have tested whether these animals recall what they ate, when they ate it, and where they found it. Their memory holds up, even when they’re older.

Other studies show they might sometimes form mistaken memories. That means the way they store events in their minds could be as twisty as it is in humans.

Cuttlefish may even exhibit different responses to misleading cues, suggesting a process much like our own memory reconstruction.

Understanding intelligence

Biologists studying big brains in animals often look at primates, corvids, and parrots, because these groups seem to come up with creative solutions to daily challenges.

The cuttlefish’s ability to hold back in a waiting game is a strong clue that self-control doesn’t always depend on working in teams or building fancy tools. It could arise from a creature’s environment.

In this case, it might have grown out of the cuttlefish’s camouflage routine and the need to pick high-quality prey without exposing itself to danger.

What happens next?

Cuttlefish might not make complicated gadgets or team up to hunt in packs, yet they handle some tasks as well as animals famous for smarts.

That raises a puzzle about how intelligence evolves in separate branches of the animal kingdom.

Scientists have speculated that these brainy feats can pop up when a species needs to adapt in special ways, whether to outwit predators or to find hidden meals.

The team’s research was published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

