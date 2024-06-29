Article image
06-29-2024

Dads' diets have a direct impact on childhood obesity rates

Earth.com staff writer

Childhood obesity, an escalating concern worldwide, is in the crosshairs of breakthrough research involving a seemingly simple dietary change.

The study underscores the potential of a readily available supplement – fish oil, not for the children, but intriguingly for their fathers.

Global childhood obesity rates

World Health Organization‘s alarming statistics reveal a spike in obesity among children between 5 to 19 years – from 31 million cases in 1990 to a staggering 160 million in 2022.

This burgeoning health issue often paves the way for diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, not to mention the psychological impact in the form of low self-esteem and depression.

Initiated by scientists determined to explore how paternal diet might shape the health profile of the offspring, this compelling research has thrown new light on the fight against childhood obesity.

Focusing on paternal diets

Latha Ramalingam, PhD, an assistant professor in nutrition at Syracuse University, led the research using male mice fed on a high-fat diet, with or without a serving of fish oil.

The results were promising. Offspring of the males fed fish oil supplement showed reduced body weight and heightened metabolic health compared to their counterparts.

“While further human studies are needed, this discovery opens a new frontier in our understanding of how parents, beyond just genetics, influence their offspring’s well-being,” Ramalingam shares with noteworthy enthusiasm.

Fish oil, a readily available and safe supplement, could become a powerful weapon in our fight for a healthier next generation.”

These findings are set to be showcased by Sarah Dellet, a research student in Ramalingam’s lab, at NUTRITION 2024, the leading annual event by the American Society for Nutrition.

Historic in its pursuit, this is the maiden study focusing intently on inheritance patterns through the paternal line, advancing previous research on the benefits of fish oil supplementation in mothers to curb childhood obesity risk.

Profound implications of fish oil

The study divided nearly 150 male mice into two groups, one with a high-fat diet supplemented with fish oil, and the other without. They were mated with females on a regular low-fat healthy diet.

Offspring fathered by males on a fish oil diet weighed significantly less on both the 7th and 21st day compared to those from the second group.

Furthermore, female offspring from the first group manifested better metabolic health, evidenced by rapid glucose clearance and insulin sensitivity.

“This concept offers a significant potential to reshape our strategies in combating childhood obesity,” shared Ramalingam.

She purposes a future where dietary advice is not limited to mothers but involves fathers too, allowing them to actively contribute to their children’s well-being right from the beginning.

To further advance their research, the team is now examining how dietary changes in the father affect sperm, thereby influencing their offspring’s health.

They are also studying muscle and liver gene expression for a deeper understanding of the superior insulin sensitivity in females.

Big step in combating childhood obesity?

This research, though primarily conducted on mice, takes a leap forward in the domain of public health, offering a unique perspective on combating childhood obesity.

The potential role of fathers in this fight, apart from the genetic contribution, has been largely overlooked until now. This study cements the notion that parental influence extends well beyond genetics.

A key takeaway from this research is the potential of a simple dietary change featuring fish oil for fathers to shape a healthier future for the next generation.

It signals a promising direction in the combat against childhood obesity, urging for further human studies to validate these findings.

In this light, the future might just hold a more inclusive approach to pre-conception dietary advice, one that involves not just mothers but fathers too, in their quest to foster healthier offspring.

