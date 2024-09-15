Dark energy could explain the rapid expansion of the early universe

As we stand on the threshold of a new era in cosmology, a team has made a stunning proposition. In a recent study, experts suggest that a short-lived force known as “early dark energy” may solve two of the biggest mysteries of our universe.

First on the list is the “Hubble tension’,” a term used to describe the disparity in the estimated speeds of the universe’s expansion.

The second conundrum revolves around the existence of several bright galaxies in the early universe when the universe should have been less populated.

Role of early dark energy

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) considered an intriguing possibility: What if these two puzzles are interrelated?

The results of the study suggest that these cosmic puzzles can be solved if the early universe had a brief encounter with dark energy.

Dark energy is not a new concept; it’s been suspected as the unseen force driving the universe’s ongoing expansion. But researchers at MIT are suggesting that there might have been a similar phenomenon at work during the universe’s infancy – a force that came, influenced, and vanished.

Some physicists believe that early dark energy could be the key to unlocking the Hubble tension. This force, in essence, could have accelerated the universe‘s early expansion to a point where the measurement disparity is resolved.

Bright galaxies and cosmic puzzles

MIT’s latest study also proposes that early dark energy could explain the baffling number of bright, early galaxies.

The results showed that the number of galaxies birthed from the cosmos’s nascent stage fits perfectly with astronomers’ observations when a dark energy component was factored in only during the universe’s earliest moments.

“We find that early dark energy is a very elegant and sparse solution to two of the most pressing problems in cosmology,” said Rohan Naidu, a postdoc in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

Formation of dark matter halos

The MIT team considered how dark energy might have impacted the early structure of the universe that birthed the first-ever galaxies.

The experts focused on the formation of dark matter halos – areas in space where gravity is stronger and matter begins accumulating.

“We believe that dark matter halos are the invisible skeleton of the universe,” said study lead author Xuejian (Jacob) Shen.

“Dark matter structures form first, and then galaxies form within these structures. So, we expect the number of bright galaxies should be proportional to the number of big dark matter halos.”

Unified theory on early dark energy

The team developed a framework to predict the total number, luminosity, and size of galaxies that should have formed during the early stages of the universe.

The researchers also determined some key “cosmological parameters” which are essentially mathematical terms that describe the universe’s development.

Putting all of their findings together, the scientists proposed a theory: If early dark energy influences the rate of the universe’s early expansion, then it might affect the balance of other cosmological parameters.

This could then increase the number of bright galaxies visible at early times. The experts put this theory to the test, incorporating a model of early dark energy into their empirical framework to see how the earliest dark matter structures evolved and led to the formation of the first galaxies.

Evidence for the existence of early dark energy

“We demonstrated the potential of early dark energy as a unified solution to the two major issues faced by cosmology. This might be an evidence for its existence if the observational findings of JWST get further consolidated,” said Professor Mark Vogelsberger.

“In the future, we can incorporate this into large cosmological simulations to see what detailed predictions we get.”

Bringing this to a close, we can equate the study of cosmology to a grand puzzle. Each piece brings us closer to understanding the intricate workings of the universe.

Perhaps this proposed theory of early dark energy will be the missing piece that helps us solve this epic cosmic conundrum. Or maybe, it’s the start of a whole new puzzle.

The study is published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

