Study: Dark matter does not exist and the universe is 27 billion years old

The fabric of the cosmos, as we currently understand it, comprises three primary components: ‘normal matter,’ ‘dark energy,’ and ‘dark matter.’ However, new research is turning this established model on its head.

A recent study conducted by the University of Ottawa presents compelling evidence that challenges the traditional model of the universe, suggesting that there may not be a place for dark matter within it.

Core of the new CCC+TL model

Dark matter, a term used in cosmology, refers to the elusive substance that does not interact with light or electromagnetic fields and is only identifiable through its gravitational effects.

Despite its mysterious nature, dark matter has been a fundamental element in explaining the behavior of galaxies, stars, and planets.

At the heart of this research is Rajendra Gupta, a distinguished physics professor at the Faculty of Science. Gupta’s innovative approach involves the integration of two theoretical models: the covarying coupling constants (CCC) and “tired light” (TL), known together as the CCC+TL model.

This model explores the notion that the forces of nature diminish over cosmic time and that light loses energy over vast distances. This theory has been rigorously tested and aligns with various astronomical observations, including the distribution of galaxies and the evolution of light from the early universe.

Consequences of a dark matter-free cosmos

This discovery challenges the conventional understanding that dark matter constitutes approximately 27% of the universe, with ordinary matter making up less than 5% and the rest being dark energy, while also redefining our perspective on the age and expansion of the universe.

“The study’s findings confirm our previous work, which suggested that the universe is 26.7 billion years old, negating the necessity for dark matter’s existence,” Gupta explains.

“Contrary to standard cosmological theories where the accelerated expansion of the universe is attributed to dark energy, our findings indicate that this expansion is due to the weakening forces of nature, not dark energy,” he continued.

Science behind Gupta’s discovery

An integral part of Gupta’s research involved analyzing “redshifts,” a phenomenon where light shifts towards the red part of the spectrum.

By examining data on galaxy distribution at low redshifts and the angular size of the sound horizon at high redshifts, Gupta presents a compelling argument against the existence of dark matter, while remaining consistent with key cosmological observations.

Gupta confidently concludes, “There are several papers that question the existence of dark matter, but mine is the first one, to my knowledge, that eliminates its cosmological existence while being consistent with key cosmological observations that we have had time to confirm.”

Implications and future directions

In summary, Rajendra Gupta’s innovative research fundamentally challenges the prevailing cosmological model by proposing a universe without the need for dark matter.

By integrating the covarying coupling constants and tired light theories, Gupta not only contests the conventional understanding of cosmic composition but also offers a new perspective on the universe’s expansion and age.

This pivotal study invites the scientific community to reconsider long-held beliefs about dark matter and posits exciting new avenues for understanding the fundamental forces and properties of the cosmos.

Through diligent analysis and a bold approach, Gupta’s work marks a significant step forward in our quest to decode the mysteries of the universe.

More about dark matter

As discussed above, dark matter remains one of the most enigmatic aspects of our universe. Despite its invisibility and the fact that it does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, dark matter plays a crucial role in the cosmos.

Many scientists, though certainly not Rajendra Gupta, infer its presence from the gravitational effects it exerts on visible matter, radiation, and the large-scale structure of the universe.

Foundation of dark matter theory

The theory of dark matter emerged from discrepancies between the observed mass of large astronomical objects and their calculated mass based on their gravitational effects.

In the 1930s, astronomer Fritz Zwicky was among the first to suggest that invisible matter could account for the “missing” mass in the Coma Cluster of galaxies.

Since then, evidence has continued to mount, including the rotation curves of galaxies that indicate the presence of much more mass than can be accounted for by visible matter alone.

Role in the cosmos

Dark matter is believed to constitute about 27% of the universe’s total mass and energy. Unlike normal matter, dark matter does not interact with the electromagnetic force, which means it does not absorb, reflect, or emit light, making it extremely difficult to detect directly.

Its presence is inferred through its gravitational effects on visible matter, bending light (gravitational lensing), and its influence on the cosmic microwave background radiation.

The elusive search

Scientists have developed several innovative methods to detect dark matter indirectly. Experiments like those conducted with underground particle detectors and space telescopes aim to observe the byproducts of dark matter interactions or annihilation.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN also searches for signs of dark matter particles in high-energy particle collisions. Despite these efforts, dark matter has yet to be directly detected, making it one of the most significant challenges in modern physics.

Future of dark matter research

The quest to understand dark matter continues to drive advancements in astrophysics and particle physics. Future observations and experiments may reveal the nature of dark matter, shedding light on this cosmic mystery.

As technology progresses, the hope is to directly detect dark matter particles or to find new evidence that could either confirm or challenge our current theories about the composition of the universe.

In essence, the dark matter theory underscores our quest to understand the universe’s vast, unseen components. Its resolution has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the universe, from the smallest particles to the largest structures in the cosmos.

The full study was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

