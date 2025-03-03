Dead wood removal can save forests from future wildfires

The past century has witnessed a dramatic increase in wildfires, particularly in the western regions of the United States, where once-seasonal blazes have escalated into year-round occurrences.

Just within the past decade, raging flames have devoured millions of acres, destroyed communities, and released staggering amounts of carbon into the atmosphere – exacerbating the very conditions that fuel more fires.

The increasing number of wildfires is not just an act of nature. The fires are the result of a lethal cocktail of factors including global warming, drought, and well-intentioned but deficient fire suppression efforts.

These factors have collectively spawned a real-life monster – a “fire deficit.” This is brought on by an alarming imbalance in which excess dead wood and dry vegetation build up over time and create dangerously combustible conditions.

Scientific approach to wildfire prevention

Well-regarded for its advanced research initiatives, Florida Atlantic University has taken on this growing problem.

A team of scientists at the institution has been exploring how the strategic removal of dead wood – one of the primary fuels driving intense wildfires – can not only mitigate fire risk but also enhance carbon storage, creating a win-win scenario for both forest health and climate resilience.

The research looks into the intricate balance between reducing fire hazards and maintaining ecological integrity, as they search for interventions that are both effective and sustainable.

The study focuses particularly on the Sierra Nevada region, a biodiversity hotspot where prolonged droughts and rising temperatures have exacerbated fire risks. In this region, both natural ecosystems and nearby communities are threatened.

Indigenous-inspired forest management

The scientists found inspiration in the practices of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western U.S. For thousands of years, these communities have ingeniously managed forests, using methods such as controlled, low-severity burns and harvesting non-timber forest products.

This rich heritage of forest management has shaped ecosystems and has provided a solid basis for modern techniques that the team at Florida Atlantic University have been exploring.

The researchers tested the efficacy of several different forest management strategies. Eight different treatments were tested for their potential effects on wildfire risks. They were juxtaposed with a “control” scenario that included only wildfire.

The treatments ranged from thinning vegetation to physical removal of surface fuel and prescribed burning, either alone or in combination.

Dead wood removal and forest resilience

The results of the study are quite promising. They suggest that combining physical removal of dead wood with thinning of vegetation can reduce risks like tree mortality and crown fires significantly.

This proactive approach could, in theory, decrease carbon emissions and aid in carbon storage through the creation of biochar, a charcoal produced from organic material in a low-oxygen environment.

“In our increasingly warming world with frequent dangerous fire weather, more people and structures at risk in the wildland-urban interface, health risks from exposure to smoke, and need to enhance carbon sequestration to mitigate global warming, scientists need to examine effective alternative management actions,” said study co-author Dr. Scott H. Markwith.

“By combining physical harvesting with thinning – removing smaller or fire-vulnerable trees – evidence from this research suggests we can help restore healthy, resilient forests.”

Fire prevention and carbon storage

The team at Florida Atlantic University emphasized the potential advantages of this approach which, apart from reducing smoke and wildfire severity, could also generate carbon credits.

“Over time, repeated fuel reduction treatments, such as prescribed burns, can emit more carbon than a single wildfire in an untreated forest. However, by harvesting dead wood and converting it into biochar – a stable form of carbon – emissions can be reduced,” noted study lead author Dr. Rabindra Parajuli.

The researchers agree on the necessity of continued, long-term research, including simulation modeling and field experiments, to evaluate the effectiveness of the approach across various forest types and over time.

These efforts represent a strategic investment in our planet’s future – a route towards restoring historic wildfire regimes and enhancing the health and resilience of forests in the western United States and beyond.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Environmental Management.

