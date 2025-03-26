Deep space radio burst reaches Earth after an 8 billion year journey

Recently, astronomers made an astonishing discovery — a mysterious and powerful burst of radio waves reached Earth after traveling through space for 8 billion years. Dubbed FRB 20220610A, it is one of the most distant and energetic radio signals ever observed.

Fast radio bursts (FRBs), including this particular one, are extremely intense flashes of radio waves that last only milliseconds, yet their origins remain a source of great intrigue and perplexity.

Although astronomers are getting closer to understanding these enigmatic energy bursts, there is still much debate in the field as each new discovery adds a new twist.

The nature of these signals challenges our understanding of the universe, as they can originate from regions far beyond our Milky Way galaxy, hinting at processes and events that we are only beginning to comprehend.

Dr. Stuart Ryder, an esteemed astronomer at Macquarie University in Australia, is among the dedicated team of scientists working diligently to unravel the mysteries surrounding this cosmic enigma.

Understanding fast radio bursts (FRBs)

Researchers speculate that these cosmic events might be linked to magnetars, the highly energetic remnants left behind by exploding stars.

Astronomers deployed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) to detect the burst and track down its origin.

“We used ASKAP’s radio dishes to skillfully pinpoint where the burst came from,” says Dr. Ryder.

The reveal didn’t end there. The team also located the source galaxy using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, discovering it to be older and more distant than any other FRB source found to date.

Pinpointing location of FRB 20220610A

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope confirmed it came from a distant location, and it was four times more energetic than closer FRBs.

Researchers relied on Hubble’s clarity to pinpoint the burst’s origin.

“It required Hubble’s keen sharpness and sensitivity to pinpoint exactly where the FRB came from,” said lead author Alexa Gordon of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“Without Hubble’s imaging, it would still remain a mystery as to whether this was originating from one monolithic galaxy or from some type of interacting system. It’s these types of environments – these weird ones – that are driving us toward better understanding the mystery of FRBs.”

A Hubble Space Telescope image of the host galaxy of an exceptionally powerful fast radio burst, FRB 20220610A. Hubble’s sensitivity and sharpness reveals a compact group of multiple galaxies that may be in the process of merging. They existed when the universe was only 5 billion years old. Click to enlarge. Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Alexa Gordon

Hubble’s crisp images hint that up to seven galaxies in this region may be merging, which is pretty intriguing.

Co-investigator Wen-fai Fong, also of Northwestern, says scientists want to figure out what kicks off these bursts, who (or what) their progenitors are, and where they form.

According to Fong, Hubble’s view of these unexpected environments gets us one step closer to solving the mystery behind these powerful flashes.

‘Weighing’ the universe with FRBs

Believe it or not, these fleeting cosmic fireworks could help us ‘weigh’ the universe. There’s a discrepancy between the amount of normal matter we can detect and what cosmologists theorize should exist. Could the answer be outside our visual spectrum?

“More than half of the normal matter that should exist today is missing,” says Professor Ryan Shannon. He suggests that this ‘missing’ matter might be hiding in the vast spaces between galaxies, where it’s too hot and diffuse to see with conventional methods.

Enter FRBs. Their unique ability to ‘sense’ the ionized material in nearly empty space allows scientists to measure the matter located between galaxies.

This method, established in 2020 by the late Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre Macquart, is now known as the Macquart relation.

“This detection confirms the Macquart relation, even for bursts halfway across the known universe,” adds Ryder.

New telescopes will soon join the search

Nearly 50 FRBs have been traced back to their origins, and about half were discovered using the ASKAP telescope.

Despite the unknown causes of these enormous bursts, one thing is certain: FRBs are common events in the cosmos and have enormous potential for advancing our understanding of the universe.

Professor Shannon believes that future radio telescopes, currently under construction, will detect thousands more FRBs.

“FRBs are common and hold great promise,” he says. “We could use them to create a new map of the universe’s structure and answer big questions about cosmology.”

Missing matter mystery

The universe is enormous, and much of it still baffles us, especially the disparity between observable and theoretical matter.

This “missing matter” refers to a significant amount that should be there according to our current models of cosmic evolution but hasn’t been seen.

It turns out that visible matter — like stars, planets, and galaxies — makes up only about 5% of the universe’s total mass-energy content.

The other 95% is thought to be dark matter and dark energy, which we can’t directly detect. This gap raises some big questions about how the universe is structured and behaves.

Figuring out what this missing matter is and where it’s located is key to getting a complete picture of cosmic evolution and fine-tuning our models of how the universe works.

Fortunately, the discovery of FRBs and their ability to trace hidden matter could revolutionize how we understand the cosmos.

As Professor Shannon points out, even in nearly empty space, FRBs can ‘see’ electrons and measure the matter present.

Exciting future of FRB research

With more advanced radio telescopes on the horizon, the future of FRB research is looking bright. Each new detection brings us closer to unveiling the secrets of these powerful cosmic events.

Beyond mapping the universe’s structure, FRBs could guide us to fundamental questions about the inner workings of the universe — aligning us closer with the cosmic forces and events that shape our cosmos.

Despite our growing knowledge base, FRBs remain one of the universe’s great mysteries. As researchers venture deeper into the study of these cosmic flashes, one thing becomes clear: we still know very little about the universe in which we live.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–